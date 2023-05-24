Dead – Death – Obituary News : Salem Medical Student Hospital Suicide Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suicide at Salem Medical Student Hospital

A 29-year-old medical student, Vetrivel Ilanchuriyan, committed suicide at the Viswanatham Government Medical College in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. He was a final year student pursuing his MBBS degree. The incident took place in the hostel of the medical college on May 24, 2023.

The Reason Behind the Suicide

The reason behind the suicide is not yet clear. However, the police suspect that academic pressure might have led to the student taking such a drastic step. The medical college authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The Current Situation

The incident has shocked the medical community and the student fraternity. The police have begun an investigation into the matter and are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the suicide. The college authorities have assured that they will cooperate with the police in their investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of medical students and the need for proper counseling and support systems. Medical students face immense academic pressure and are often under stress due to the demanding curriculum and the pressure to perform well. The incident has brought to light the need for medical colleges to have proper mental health support systems in place.

The Need for Mental Health Support Systems

Medical students are often under immense pressure to perform well and are expected to maintain high academic standards. The pressure to excel can take a toll on their mental health and lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. It is crucial for medical colleges to have proper mental health support systems in place to help students deal with the stress and pressure of their academic pursuits.

Medical colleges must have trained counselors and psychologists who can provide emotional support and guidance to students. They should also have support groups and helplines that students can reach out to in times of distress. Medical colleges should also organize regular workshops and seminars on stress management and mental health awareness to help students cope with the academic pressure.

The Way Forward

The suicide of Vetrivel Ilanchuriyan is a tragic reminder of the need for medical colleges to prioritize the mental health and well-being of their students. Medical colleges must take proactive steps to identify students who are under stress and provide them with the necessary support and guidance.

Medical colleges must also work towards creating a culture of openness and encourage students to speak up about their mental health issues without fear of judgment or stigma. Students must be made aware of the mental health resources available to them and be encouraged to seek help when needed.

The suicide of Vetrivel Ilanchuriyan is a wake-up call for medical colleges to take the mental health of their students seriously. It is time for medical colleges to recognize the importance of mental health support systems and take concrete steps towards creating a safe and supportive environment for their students.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Suicide at Salem Medical Student Hospital | சேலம் மருத்துவ மாணவர் மருத்துவமனையில் தற்கொலை/