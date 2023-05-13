Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sally Simpson Kritser Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sally Simpson Kritser Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, Sally Simpson Kritser, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and mentor, passed away in Fort Worth, Texas. Sally was a remarkable woman of unwavering faith who touched the lives of many people during her 74 years on earth.

A Life of Service

Sally spent most of her life in Amarillo, Texas, where she graduated from Tascosa High School, Amarillo Community College, and the University of Texas at Austin. After marrying David S. Kritser III in 1973, Sally devoted herself to her family and community.

As a mother to Gentry and John David, Sally was actively involved in their lives, and her home was often a gathering place for family and friends. Sally was a dedicated member of her community, leading large volunteer projects such as the fundraising and building of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, where her children attended. She also served as Chairwoman of Fun Fest for the Junior League of Amarillo.

A Sense of Humor and Compassion

Sally was known for her sharp wit and unique brand of humor. Her friends and family admired her for her ability to state the obvious, and they appreciated her companionship and good times. Sally was always there for her loved ones, no matter what, and her compassion touched many people.

A Cherished Legacy

Sally is survived by her two children, Gentry King and John David “J.D.” Kritser, and her five grandchildren, Clayton, Sloan, Ellie, Harper, and Jack. She also leaves behind a brother, George “Skipper” Simpson of Lubbock, Texas. Her family will always treasure their memories of her and the love she showed them.

A Farewell Service

A graveside funeral service for Sally will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas. Sally’s family invites all who knew her to come and celebrate her life with them.

A Life Well-Lived

Sally Simpson Kritser was a remarkable woman who lived a life of service, humor, and compassion. Her legacy will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

