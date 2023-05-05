Dead – Death – Obituary News : Salman Iqbal’s Daughter’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sumaiya Salman, Daughter of Pakistani Media Mogul Salman Iqbal, Tragically Passes Away

The Pakistani media industry is mourning the loss of Sumaiya Salman, the eldest daughter of Ary Digital Network CEO Salman Iqbal, who passed away tragically on May 5, 2023. Sumaiya, a young woman, passed away in Dubai, and her funeral prayers will be held tomorrow. Her untimely demise has left behind her mother, father, stepmother, and five siblings to mourn her loss.

Salman Iqbal: A Successful Media Mogul

Salman Iqbal is a well-known Pakistani media businessman and media mogul who has served as Ary Digital Network’s CEO since 2014. He is also the publisher of Newsweek Middle East and the owner of the Pakistan Super League team, Karachi Kings. In recognition of his contributions to the media industry, he was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the third-highest civilian award in Pakistan, by President Arif Alvi on March 23 last year.

While Salman Iqbal has achieved great success in the media industry, his current focus will undoubtedly be on his family and grieving the loss of his beloved daughter.

Sumaiya Salman Death News: What Caused Salman Iqbal Daughter Death?

According to reports from Daily Times, Sumaiya was a child with special needs. The reason behind Sumaiya’s demise remains undisclosed to the public, and her family has not yet issued any statements. During this time of mourning, we extend our condolences and pray for Sumaiya’s soul to rest in peace. Additionally, we ask for God’s strength to comfort her loved ones during this difficult time.

Sumaiya Salman Family: Who Is Her Mother?

Sumaiya was born to Salman Iqbal and Sabeen Salman. Her parents got married in 1999 but later separated. Salman Iqbal’s current wife is Sonya Khan, a film actress. Sumaiya has a sister named Cybil, and as per Magpakistan, she also has five step-siblings. Before her untimely passing, Sumaiya lived with her mother, Sabeen, in Dubai.

No illness has been reported to have affected her, and the precise cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public. The news of Sumaiya’s sudden passing has left the public in mourning. The Pakistani media industry and people from all walks of life are offering their condolences and prayers to the family during this difficult time.

Salman Iqbal Wife: Who Are Sonya Khan And Sabeen Salman?

Salman Iqbal’s wives are Sonya Khan and Sabeen Salman. Sabeen is also Iqbal’s first wife, and the two got hitched in 1999. According to reports, Salman also has a second residence in Dubai where Sabeen lives with her children.

Salman and Sabeen have had a fulfilling relationship for a while. Sabeen is active on Instagram and has amassed more than 27.5k followers under the handle @sabeensalman. We can see her posting pictures from her daily life on her Instagram feed. Additionally, Salman and Sabeen have shared some photos together. She shared her memories of their 24th anniversary on January 24, 2023.

In Conclusion

The passing away of Sumaiya Salman is a tragic loss, not only to her family but also to the Pakistani media industry. As the family mourns their loss, we extend our condolences and pray for Sumaiya’s soul to rest in peace. We also ask for God’s strength to comfort her loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :How Did Salman Iqbal Daughter Die?/