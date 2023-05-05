Dead – Death – Obituary News : Salman Iqbal’s Daughter’s Demise: Twitter Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Recently, the news about the tragic passing of Sumaiya Salman, the daughter of Salman Iqbal, president, and chief executive officer of ARY Digital Network, has been circulating on the internet. The public is deeply saddened by the news, and they are trying to find out more information about her and the reason behind her sudden death. In this article, we will provide all the information we know about Sumaiya Salman and her untimely demise.

Sumaiya Salman was known for being the eldest child of Salman Iqbal and Sabeen and also for having special needs. Her passing was announced on the official Facebook page of the Karachi Kings, a cricket team owned by Salman Iqbal. The ARY Digital Network, where Sumaiya was the president and CEO, expressed their sincere sadness and requested the public to pray for her soul’s eternal peace. They have also asked the media and the public to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and losing a child is an unbearable pain. The ARY family and Sumaiya Salman’s close friends are going through a challenging time. While the family has not disclosed the reason for Sumaiya Salman’s passing, her coworkers, friends, and supporters are paying tribute to her on social media. Many people are in shock and disbelief over her tragic and sudden demise.

Sumaiya Salman’s funeral rites and burial will take place in Dubai. The family has not made any public statements regarding the cause of her death, which could be due to their desire to keep their privacy during this difficult time.

The news of Sumaiya Salman’s passing has left a deep impact on the public, and many have taken to social media to express their condolences. Salman Iqbal and his family are going through a tough time, and they need the support and prayers of the public in this trying period.

In conclusion, Sumaiya Salman’s passing has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones and the public who knew her. While the family has not disclosed the reason for her death, we hope that they find the strength to overcome this challenging time. We pray for Sumaiya Salman’s soul to rest in peace and send our condolences to her family and friends.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :How did Salman Iqbal Daughter die? Tribute pours on Twitter as ARY CEO Daughter Passed Away/