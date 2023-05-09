Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Salman Khan Death Threat: Is it a Hoax?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat from a Medical Student

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received yet another death threat, and this time it was from a medical student. According to a report in TOI, the person is a third-year student from Haryana but studying in the UK. The identity of the accused has not been revealed, but the process to extradite him to India has been initiated.

Police officials have suspected that the email sent to Salman might be a prank. They have also ruled out any connection with Gangster Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. The student will be returning to India at the end of this year after concluding his academics. Mumbai Police has issued a lookout notice against the accused, as reported by the publication.

Salman Khan Speaks About His Security

At Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan spoke about the death threat to Rajat Sharma and said, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security.“

The actor admitted that he often gets scared seeing “so many guns” around him. “I’m going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days,” the Dabangg actor shared.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The movie is the third installment in the Tiger franchise, with the first two movies being Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and the release date is yet to be announced.

Conclusion

Salman Khan’s safety and security have always been a matter of concern. The actor has faced death threats in the past as well, and he has always taken them very seriously. It is important to ensure the safety of public figures and keep them protected from any threats or harm.

