Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sam Zell, Billionaire Businessman, Dies at 81

Remembering Samuel Zell: The Corporate Raider Turned Philanthropist

Samuel Zell, a prominent figure in the real estate industry and beyond, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81 due to complications from a recent illness. Zell, who founded Equity Residential while studying at the University of Michigan, went on to build an empire spanning multiple industries, including real estate, manufacturing, retail, travel, healthcare, and energy.

Under Zell’s leadership, Equity Residential grew into a highly regarded $31 billion apartment owner, developer, operator, and S&P 500 member. He was known for his interest in troubled companies and was dubbed the “Grave Dancer” for his ability to purchase distressed assets at super-discounted prices and turn them around for a profit.

Throughout his life, Zell was an active philanthropist with a focus on entrepreneurial education. He established the Zell Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies at his alma mater, the University of Michigan, and started similar programs at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and Reichman University in Israel.

Zell was also recognized by Forbes in 2017 as one of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds and chronicled his fundamental principles for life and business in his book, “Am I Being Too Subtle?”

Despite his success, Zell was not without controversy. He made a disastrous buyout of newspaper company Tribune Co., and his bluntness and contrarian tack were both praised and criticized. However, his impact on the real estate industry and his dedication to philanthropy cannot be denied.

In a statement, Mark J. Parrell, president and CEO of Equity Residential, said, “Sam’s insatiable intellectual curiosity and passion for deal making created some of the most dynamic companies in the public real estate industry. He was a generous philanthropist and an incredible mentor and friend and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to be part of his extraordinary world.”

Zell’s legacy will live on through his contributions to entrepreneurial education and his impact on the real estate industry. He will be remembered as a corporate raider turned philanthropist, a man who was unafraid to take risks and make bold moves. Rest in peace, Samuel Zell.

