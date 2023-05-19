Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sam Zell, Business Tycoon Dies After L.A. Times Purchase

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sam Zell: The “Grave Dancer” of the Business World

Sam Zell, the legendary billionaire investor, died at the age of 81 on January 27, 2022, due to complications from a recent illness. He was known for his unconventional investment philosophy, which involved buying distressed businesses and turning them around. He was also famous for his brash personality, blue jeans, foul language, and love of motorcycles.

Zell was born on September 28, 1941, in Seattle, Washington. His parents were Polish Jews who escaped to the United States just before the Nazi blitzkrieg in 1939. They eventually settled in Chicago, where Zell grew up.

Zell was entrepreneurial from an early age. He started selling Playboy magazines to his friends when he was only 13 years old. He recognized a need common in all 13-year-old boys, saw a restriction on supply, and took advantage of it. Fifty-odd years later, he was still doing the same thing.

Zell went to the University of Michigan, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1963. While still an undergraduate, he got a job managing his 15-unit student apartment building. Teaming up with fraternity brother Robert Lurie, he moved from managing apartments to buying them. By the time Zell finished law school, in 1966, he was overseeing several thousand apartments and owned several buildings.

After law school, Zell briefly worked at a blue-chip Chicago law firm but found the work dull and financially unfulfilling. He opened a solo practice but continued to invest in real estate, snapping up distressed apartment buildings in small secondary markets such as Toledo, Ohio, and Tampa, Fla. He found a mentor and early backer in Hyatt Hotel founder Jay Pritzker, “the smartest guy I’ve ever met,” Zell told Barron’s in 2011, who “had an incredible grasp of the art of the deal.”

In the 1970s, Zell and Lurie began to diversify into office buildings such as Chicago’s landmark Field building, which they bought for $52 million in 1978 and sold for $94 million in 1981.

In 1976, Zell founded Equity Office Properties Trust, the first real estate investment trust to be traded as part of the S&P 500. A real estate investment trust enables the public to buy and sell shares of commercial real estate portfolios the same way they invest in other industries, and Zell’s use of it was revolutionary.

Zell “created the public real estate market,” Richard Green, Lusk chair in real estate at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, told The Times in 2020.

For Zell, a good deal had to meet three basic criteria: The property had to have high profit potential, an acceptable level of risk, and a structure to minimize taxes. The latter requirement would land him in legal hot water.

In the 1970s, he led an investment group that wanted to acquire a $9-million apartment and hotel complex in Reno. The family that owned the property was reluctant to sell until Zell’s group came up with a plan to deposit part of the purchase price in an offshore account, thereby reducing the sellers’ tax bill. That transfer led to federal charges that Zell and his partners had conspired to defraud and impede the Internal Revenue Service.

Zell agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors if they dropped the charges against him. As a result of his testimony at the 1977 trial, his brother-in-law, Roger Baskes, went to prison for two years, and Zell went on to build his fortune.

Zell’s drive to make money eventually led him to diversify his portfolio. “The Grave Dancer” became a successful corporate raider, taking over radio stations, trailer parks, barges, wire and cable factories, and garbage-fueled power plants.

One of his best-known deals involved Itel Corp., a rail-car and container leasing firm, which he took over in 1985 after it emerged from bankruptcy with $400 million in tax credits on its books. Zell, as chairman, methodically purchased other companies for Itel to operate that could share in its tax credits. He increased revenue through moves such as selling off a cargo container unit for a $250-million profit, and Itel’s stock tripled in value.

Zell made another shrewd purchase in 1991 when he spent $280 million to buy a controlling interest in the manufacturer of Schwinn bicycles, which was bankrupt at the time. Zell saw the potential in the Schwinn brand, and he turned the company around by selling off unprofitable assets, cutting costs, and focusing on the company’s core business.

But Zell’s most famous deal, and also his biggest failure, was his acquisition of Tribune Co. in 2007. Tribune Co. was a distressed media conglomerate that owned radio stations and major newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune. Believing that the newspaper business had a future, Zell rode in, promising innovation and reinvention.

Less than 12 months later, however, Tribune collapsed in what then was the largest bankruptcy in American media history. A new wave of turmoil hit the company’s venerable papers and caused 4,000 employees to lose their jobs during Tribune’s long slog out of insolvency.

Zell lost $315 million – his personal stake in the $8.2-billion transaction that made him an unlikely baron of the news business – but he retained his famous swagger.

“People tend to ask me about the Tribune like it was something equivalent to having lost a child,” Zell told Crain’s Chicago Business in 2014. “I promise I never had any kind of emotions like that.”

Zell’s legacy in the business world is his willingness to take risks, his ability to see value where others see red ink, and his knack for turning around distressed businesses. He was a visionary who changed the real estate industry and left an indelible mark on American capitalism.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Sam Zell, business tycoon whose purchase of L.A. Times led to financial disaster, dies/