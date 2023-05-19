Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sam Zell Dies at 81: Breaking News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pioneering Real Estate Investor Sam Zell Dies at Age 81

Sam Zell, a real estate investor and founder of Equity Residential (EQR), Equity Office, and Equity Group Investments, passed away on Thursday at the age of 81. EQR announced his death, with longtime CEO David Neithercut appointed as board chairman effective immediately.

A Revolutionary in the Real Estate Industry

Since the 1960s, Zell had been an active investor in real estate, helping revolutionize the industry through popularizing REIT structures in the 1990s. This move democratized publicly traded real estate companies. He founded what would become EQR while a student at the University of Michigan before taking it public on NYSE in August 1993. Under his leadership, EQR grew into a highly regarded $31-billion apartment owner/developer/operator that is part of S&P 500 today. Throughout his career, he invested and grew businesses across multiple industries such as manufacturing, retailing, travel, healthcare, and energy sectors too!

A Philanthropist at Heart

Zell was an avid philanthropist focused on entrepreneurial education. He established several leading entrepreneurship programs, including those at the University of Michigan (Zel Lurie Institute), Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management (Samuel Zell & Robert Lurie Real Estate Center), Wharton School at UPenn (The Samuel Zell & Robert Lurie Real Estate Center), and Reichman University, formerly IDC Herzliya (The Zel Entrepreneurship Program).

A Loss for the Industry

Mark J Parrell, President and CEO of EQR, said, “The world has lost one of its greatest investors and entrepreneurs. Sam’s insatiable intellectual curiosity for deal making created some dynamic companies within the public real estate industry. He was a generous philanthropist, an incredible mentor to many, and his friends alike will be missed by all who were lucky enough to be part of his extraordinary world. We extend our deepest condolences to Sam’s family and loved ones.”

The Legacy of Sam Zell

Zell’s legacy in the real estate industry and beyond is undeniable. He blazed a trail for REIT structures, democratizing the industry and making it more accessible to everyday investors. His entrepreneurial spirit and philanthropic efforts have also left an indelible mark in the education sector. Zell will be missed, but his contributions will continue to impact the world for years to come.

