Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sam Zell, Founder of Equity Residential, Passes Away at 81

Remembering Sam Zell: The Legacy of a Real Estate Legend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced on Thursday that its founder and chairman, Samuel Zell, had passed away at the age of 81. The news sent shockwaves through the real estate industry, where Zell was renowned for his business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and larger-than-life personality.

Zell’s career in real estate spanned more than half a century, during which time he built a reputation as one of the most successful and innovative investors in the business. He founded the predecessor company to Equity Residential while still a student at the University of Michigan, and took it public on the New York Stock Exchange in August 1993. Under his leadership, EQR grew into a $31B apartment owner, developer, and operator, and a member of the S&P 500.

But Zell’s influence extended far beyond the world of real estate. He was a prolific investor in businesses across a range of industries, including manufacturing, retail, travel, healthcare, and energy. He was known for his ability to spot undervalued assets and turn them into profitable enterprises, earning him the nickname “the Grave Dancer.”

Zell was also a dedicated philanthropist, with a particular focus on entrepreneurial education. He believed that entrepreneurship was the key to economic growth and social mobility, and supported a number of initiatives aimed at fostering the next generation of business leaders.

In many ways, Zell embodied the American Dream. He came from humble beginnings, the son of Jewish immigrants who fled persecution in Poland. He worked his way through college and law school, and then launched himself into the world of business with the same determination and grit that had gotten him there in the first place.

Zell was known for his colorful personality and his irreverent sense of humor. He was not afraid to speak his mind, and his blunt assessments of the market and the economy often made headlines. He was also a passionate collector of art and artifacts, and his eclectic tastes were reflected in the decor of his homes and offices.

But above all, Zell will be remembered for his contributions to the world of real estate. He was a pioneer of the modern apartment industry, and his innovations helped to shape the way that people live in cities today. He was also a mentor and inspiration to countless others in the business, and his legacy will continue to be felt for years to come.

Equity Residential has appointed David J. Neithercut as chairman of the Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Neithercut served as the company’s CEO from 2006 through 2018 and as a member of its board continuously since 2006. He will be tasked with carrying on Zell’s legacy and guiding the company through the challenges and opportunities of the coming years.

The world has lost a true visionary and pioneer in Sam Zell. But his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the businesses he helped to build. Rest in peace, Mr. Zell. You will be missed.

