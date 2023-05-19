Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sam Zell’s Net Worth and Biography: Age, Height, Wife & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Thursday, the real estate mogul and billionaire, Sam Zell, passed away at the age of 81. Known as “the grave dancer” for his ability to revive abandoned properties, Zell was a Chicago-based businessman who invested in various industries such as commercial real estate, energy manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and communications. After his death, people were curious to know more about his family, including his wife and children.

Zell is survived by his wife, Helen Zell, and three children, Matthew Zell, HoAnn Zell, and Kellie Zell, along with son-in-law Scott Peppet and nine grandchildren. Zell’s father was Bernard Zell, a successful grain trader, and his mother was Rochelle Zell. Zell had a net worth of $5.2 billion, according to Forbes, and stood at 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was known for his outspoken personality and passion for motorcycles, which led him to form a group called Zell’s Angels and take motorcycle rides with them.

Born as Shmuel Zielonka on September 27, 1941, in Chicago, Zell’s family relocated to Highland Park, Illinois, when he was twelve years old. He graduated from Highland Park High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan in 1963. While studying, he was a member of the fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi.

Zell’s father, Bernard Zell, was born in Poland on April 8th, 1905, and was a successful trader in grains. He travelled from Japan to the US with his wife, Rochelle Zell, and their daughter. Sam was born four months later. Bernard moved the family to Chicago, where he worked as a wholesale jeweller. Zell’s mother, Rochelle Zell (née Jakubowicz), was born in New York on December 23, 1908. She was raised by Berek and Leah Jakubowicz. Rochelle married Bernard Zell and passed away on September 6, 2000.

Zell’s wife, Helen Zell, is the executive director of The Zell Family Foundation, which supports music, literature, the visual arts, and education. Zell was married three times and divorced twice, and he has three children. He has a son named Matthew and a daughter named Kellie from his prior marriage. He also has an adopted daughter named Joann from his second marriage.

Zell had a net worth of $5 billion and was ranked 324 on Forbes’ 2017 list of the world’s billionaires. He was ranked as the 117th wealthiest person on the 2016 Forbes 400 list of the world’s billionaires. In October 2015, Zell sold 20% of his Equity Residential business to Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital for $5.4 billion. Furthermore, Equity International, Zell’s private equity company, makes investments in emerging markets. In September 2016, it closed its first Asian fund with $205 million allocated towards warehouse investments in Japan.

Zell’s death was announced in a statement by Equity Group Investments, the firm he founded and of which he had been chairman. The statement did not disclose where he died and attributed his death to “complications from an illness.” Zell’s career was a testament to his tenacity, audacity, and innovation, making him a self-made billionaire, philanthropist, and business visionary.

