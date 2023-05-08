Dead – Death – Obituary News : Samaresh Majumdar’s Cause of Death: COPD

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Samaresh Majumdar Death: Remembering the Prolific Indian Bengali Writer

On 8th May 2023, the literary world lost a gem as Samaresh Majumdar, a renowned Bengali author, passed away at the age of 79. He had been battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than 12 years, and his condition worsened in the last month, leading to his demise. His passing has left a significant void in the world of Bengali literature.

Life and Career

Samaresh Majumdar was born on 10th March 1942 in West Bengal, India. He started his literary career in the 1960s, and over the years, he wrote more than 200 novels and short stories, exploring various genres such as romance, adventure, thriller, and historical fiction. He was best known for his Animesh series of novels, and his second novel, Kalbela, won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984.

Majumdar’s writing style was marked by his ability to capture the essence of Bengali culture and society. His stories often explored complex human relationships and the struggles of ordinary people. His contribution to Bengali literature earned him several awards, including the Bankim Puraskar, the Ananda Puraskar, and the Banga Bibhushan Samman.

Legacy

Today, Samaresh Majumdar is remembered as one of the most significant Bengali writers of the 20th century. His work continues to be widely read and appreciated by Bengali-speaking audiences around the world. His ability to create vivid and relatable characters and to explore complex human relationships resonates with readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Being a prolific writer who shone in different genres, Majumdar worked on novels, short stories, children’s fiction, and travelogues. One of his quartets, which is now considered a modern world classic, is Mousalkal, Kalbela Kalpurush, and Uttoradhikar.

Condolences and Mourning

Samaresh Majumdar’s death has left a deep impact on the literary community, and his legacy will continue to inspire new generations of writers and readers alike. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences on his death, calling it an irreplaceable loss.

While many people are searching for Samaresh Majumdar’s obituary, his family members have not released an official statement yet, as they are seeking privacy and peace at this heartbreaking moment.

Conclusion

Overall, Samaresh Majumdar’s passing is a significant loss for the literary world, but his work will live on forever. His contributions to Bengali literature are invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain readers of all ages and backgrounds, both in India and beyond.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Samaresh Majumdar Death Cause And Obituary: Died Of COPD/