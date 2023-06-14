Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sammie Okposo’s Cause of Death at 51 Revealed.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Announcement of Sammie Okposo’s Passing Leaves Nigerian Show Business in Mourning

The Nigerian music industry has been thrown into mourning following the shocking announcement of the passing of Sammie Okposo on Friday, November 25. The music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment, who was best known for his 2004 hit song “Naija Praise”, died at the age of 51 in his Lagos residence.

A True Music Legend

Sammie Okposo was a true music legend in Nigeria. He had built a successful career in the music industry, releasing several albums and producing music for some of the biggest names in Nigerian music. His music was known for its unique blend of African rhythms, gospel, and contemporary sounds.

His debut album, Addicted, released in 2004, was a huge success and cemented his position as one of Nigeria’s top music producers. He went on to release several other albums, including The Statement (2008), The Worshipper’s Cry (2010), and The Glory Is Here (2019).

A Recent Cheating Scandal

Just weeks before his passing, Sammie Okposo made headlines for a cheating scandal that rocked the Nigerian entertainment industry. The scandal involved allegations of infidelity and betrayal by his partner, which he vehemently denied.

Despite the controversy, Sammie Okposo continued to work on his music and remained committed to his fans.

Cause of Death

The news of Sammie Okposo’s passing has left many Nigerians in shock and disbelief. While there has been no official announcement about the cause of his death, there are speculations that he may have suffered from a medical condition.

There are several conditions that can cause sudden death, including hypertension, heart failure, internal or external bleeding, epilepsy, diabetes, hypoglycemia, and head trauma. It is unclear whether any of these were factors in Sammie Okposo’s passing.

A Gruesome Accident

Earlier this year, Sammie Okposo was involved in a gruesome traffic accident while driving on the third mainland bridge in Lagos. The accident left him with multiple injuries, but he miraculously survived.

He later described the accident as a close encounter with death, saying that he was “rescued from the hands of the devil and his comrades”.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Sammie Okposo will be remembered for his contribution to Nigerian music and his commitment to spreading the gospel through his music. He was a true icon in the music industry and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

His music will continue to inspire and uplift his fans, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Rest in peace, Sammie Okposo.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Sammie Okposo Dead At 51: ‘Naija Praise’ Singer’s Cause Of Death Revealed/