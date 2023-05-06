Dead – Death – Obituary News : San Diego News Anchor Paul Bloom Passes Away at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Paul Bloom: A San Diego Icon in Journalism

San Diego lost one of its most beloved journalists last Thursday, as Paul Bloom passed away at the age of 76 in his Las Vegas home. Bloom was a TV reporter and anchor who worked at several San Diego stations in a career that spanned four decades. He was known for his sometimes-sardonic style that delivered the news with a knowing wink, an eagerness to be where the action was, and a flashy fashion sense.

Bloom covered a wide range of topics during his time in San Diego, from devastating brush fires to sensational murder trials and high-profile election campaigns. He won several Emmy and Golden Mike awards along the way, but he never took himself too seriously. In fact, he regularly phoned in self-effacing tidbits to newspaper gossip columnists, such as the time in 1988 when he didn’t make it on the air but his necktie did, borrowed by a NASA official for an in-studio interview.

Bloom was born on September 26, 1946, in Albion, N.Y., and graduated from Syracuse University in 1968 with a journalism degree. He worked in TV in New York, co-anchoring the news at one point with future daytime tabloid talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael before coming to San Diego. He first served as an anchor at Channel 39 from 1977 to 1982, and then again from 1984-86, with a stint at a station in Los Angeles in between. When management decided to let him go, he wound up in radio on an AM oldies station.

“Was this a blow to my ego?” Bloom asked a Los Angeles Times reporter at the time. “Hell, no. For once in my life, I’m having fun. And there’s nothing better for your ego than coming home at night with a smile on your face, instead of the burned-out feeling you get from all the jerks you have to deal with on TV.”

Eighteen months later, Bloom returned to Channel 39, this time as a crime reporter. He covered the rising crime rates in San Diego and his “Crime Watch” segments were a hit with viewers and the police, occasionally generating tips that led to arrests. Bloom was a gifted television news writer who knew how to make it interesting and entertaining.

Paul Krueger, an investigative producer for the station then, recalled how Bloom and photographer Kent Staab “would go out every day in a news car with the scanner and just roll around until they found a scene. Paul would get out, swagger around, talk to the cops and get the story.”

In February 1989, Bloom’s crime-busting instincts landed him in ethical hot water. He arranged an interview with a homeless advocate, but it was a pretext for having the man arrested, on camera, for a parole violation. Bloom described his actions as a “community service,” but other reporters criticized him for a stunt they said endangered the public’s trust in journalists. The station’s general manager issued a statement saying Bloom had “crossed the fine line between reporter involvement and actual participation in this story.”

Despite the controversy, Bloom stayed at Channel 39 for another five years before moving to KUSI, where he filled a number of roles for more than a decade, including news anchor. He ended his career at Fox 5 and moved to Las Vegas several years ago.

“He won awards but he never displayed them,” said his son, Richard Bloom. “What was important to him was being in the thick of it. He loved the action.”

In addition to his journalism career, Bloom had many hobbies and passions. He piloted airplanes, played tennis and was an excellent cook. He was also a devoted family man, survived by his wife of 41 years, Faye; two sons, Richard Bloom of San Diego and Andrew Bloom of Murrieta; a daughter, Paulina, of San Diego; and one grandchild.

Services for Bloom are pending, but his legacy in San Diego journalism will live on. He was a true icon in the industry, and he will be deeply missed.

News Source : John Wilkens

Source Link :Veteran San Diego newscaster Paul Bloom dies at 76/