Dead – Death – Obituary News : San Diego TV Anchor Paul Bloom Passes Away at 76

Remembering Paul Bloom: A San Diego News Icon

For decades, Paul Bloom was a familiar face to San Diego viewers, delivering news with a calm and steady voice. On September 16, 2021, the news broke that the longtime news anchor had passed away at the age of 76. It was a shock to many in the San Diego community who had grown up watching him on their television screens.

Paul Bloom’s son, Richard Bloom, confirmed the news to ABC 10News. He shared that his father had passed away in Las Vegas, but that family members had been able to spend time with him in the days prior to his passing. Richard described his father as the “best dad ever,” and expressed that the family did not yet have plans for a memorial service.

Paul Bloom’s career in San Diego television news spanned decades and included stints at KUSI, KNSD, and Fox 5. He was a respected journalist who earned the trust of viewers with his honest reporting and personable demeanor.

Bloom was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1945. He attended Syracuse University and earned a degree in journalism. He began his career as a reporter for WSYR-TV in Syracuse before moving on to jobs in Rochester, New York and Providence, Rhode Island.

In 1977, Bloom made the move to San Diego to work as an anchor/reporter for KUSI. He quickly became a beloved figure in the local news landscape, covering everything from breaking news to human interest stories.

In 1990, Bloom made the move to KNSD, where he spent 14 years as a news anchor. He was a familiar face to viewers during some of San Diego’s biggest news stories, including the 1991 wildfires and the 2003 Cedar fire.

Bloom’s final stop in San Diego was at Fox 5, where he worked as a news anchor until his retirement in 2016. He was a mentor to many of the station’s reporters and anchors, and was known for his kindness and generosity.

Throughout his career, Bloom earned numerous awards and accolades for his journalism. He was a three-time Emmy Award winner and was inducted into the San Diego Press Club Hall of Fame in 2011.

But it wasn’t just Bloom’s professional accomplishments that made him a beloved figure in San Diego. He was known for his love of animals, and often featured adoptable pets on his newscasts. He was also an avid golfer and a fixture at local charity events.

In the wake of his passing, many San Diegans took to social media to share their memories of Bloom. Former colleagues and viewers alike remembered him as a kind and talented journalist who made a lasting impact on the community.

“Paul was a gentleman and a consummate professional,” said NBC 7 anchor Mark Mullen. “He was a true San Diego icon and will be missed by so many.”

“I grew up watching Paul Bloom on the news, and he was always such a calming presence during times of crisis,” wrote San Diego resident Sarah Johnson on Twitter. “He was a true class act and will be missed.”

As San Diego mourns the loss of Paul Bloom, we remember him as a dedicated journalist and a kind-hearted individual who made a lasting impact on our city. His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched during his decades in local news.

News Source : ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV

Source Link :Longtime San Diego TV news anchor Paul Bloom dies at age 76/