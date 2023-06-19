Dead – Death – Obituary News : San Juan City Vice Mayor’s Death: Warren Villa’s Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Death of San Juan City Vice Mayor Warren Villa

When the public gets to know about the death of the San Juan City Vice Mayor everyone is left in shock after that. The public is going through the internet to know more about him. Not just that the public is also going through the internet to know about his death. The public liked to know about his death and also the reason behind his dismissal as the news was very shocking for everyone.

Villa’s Cause of Death

Warren Villa, the Vice Mayor of San Juan City, died on Sunday evening, June 18. He was 52. Villa died of natural causes, according to the city’s public information office. Villa was San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora’s running mate in the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan elections in 2022.

“Warren was a dear friend to me, and we are mourning the loss of a beloved San Juaneo whose invaluable contribution to the progress of our city we will always honor,” Zamora said in a statement on Sunday. The late vice mayor was also thanked by the mayor of San Juan for his service to the city.

Villa was appointed deputy mayor for the first time in 2016. He was elected again in 2019 and 2022. He was also the National Capital Region public relations officer for the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines. In 2008, he began his public service career as a city councilman. Villa was a preacher as well as a civil servant. He worked as a radio disc jockey for a local station before entering public service. Villa’s wife Inah Manalang-Villa and son Hab survive him.

A City in Mourning

Following the deputy mayor’s death, Zamora issued an executive order designating June 19 to 25 a “weeklong period of mourning.” As a mark of respect for Villa, all city festivities and celebrations are halted at this time.

The sudden death of the vice mayor has shocked and saddened the community. The thoughtful act of declaring a week-long period of mourning by executive order by Zamora shows the city’s overall sorrow. Additionally, it gives locals a chance to consider his legacy and pay tribute to his memory. Villa’s influence on the city is evident from the community’s outpouring of support, and those who knew him will be devastated by his passing.

We are reminded of the value of cherishing the people we love and appreciating their contributions to our lives as the city comes together to mourn. As the week drew to an end, there was a newfound sense of optimism and determination in the air, as the city looked forward to a brighter future while never forgetting those who had helped shape it.

Warren Villa cause of death San Juan City Vice Mayor Warren Villa’s passing Warren Villa’s health condition before death Warren Villa’s legacy and contributions San Juan City mourns the loss of Vice Mayor Warren Villa

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :How did Warren Villa die? San Juan City Vice Mayor dies at 52/