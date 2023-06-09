Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sanjana’s Mother Accuses Abdul of Religious Pressure: Police Response

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sanjana Barkade Suicide Case: Religion Conversion and Love Jihad Angle

The case of Sanjana Barkade, a baseball player from Jabalpur, has taken a new turn with the emergence of religion conversion and love jihad angle. The 20-year-old girl was found hanging in her hostel room on August 19, 2021, and her family has accused her boyfriend, Zeeshan, of forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him under the guise of love.

The Allegations

Sanjana’s father, Pramod Barkade, has lodged a complaint with the police, stating that Zeeshan had lured his daughter into a relationship by pretending to be a Hindu and later revealed his true identity after gaining her trust. He alleged that Zeeshan had threatened Sanjana to convert to Islam and marry him, and when she refused, he had abused and beaten her.

According to Pramod Barkade, Zeeshan had also demanded Rs 10 lakh from him in exchange for letting Sanjana go, and when he refused to pay, he had threatened to kill her. He further claimed that Zeeshan had brainwashed Sanjana into believing that he would get her a place in the Indian women’s baseball team and promised to take her to the US for further training.

The Investigation

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Zeeshan and his brother, who is also accused of threatening Sanjana’s family. They have also arrested two of Zeeshan’s associates for allegedly helping him in the crime.

However, the case has taken a political turn, with the BJP alleging that it is a case of love jihad and demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. The party has accused the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of ignoring the issue and not taking action against the accused.

The Congress, on the other hand, has accused the BJP of politicizing the matter and trying to communalize it. They have stated that the police are investigating the case impartially and that the truth will come out soon.

The Debate

The case has sparked a debate on the issue of love jihad and religious conversion. Love jihad refers to the alleged practice of Muslim men luring Hindu women into relationships and converting them to Islam. The term has been used by right-wing groups to create fear and suspicion against Muslims and has been criticized by liberals as a myth.

Religious conversion, on the other hand, is a sensitive issue in India, where people often face discrimination and violence based on their religion. While the Constitution guarantees the freedom of religion, there have been instances where people have been coerced or forced to convert to another religion.

The Sanjana Barkade case has brought both these issues to the forefront, with people taking sides based on their political and ideological affiliations. While some have called for strict action against the accused, others have criticized the media and politicians for sensationalizing the matter.

The Way Forward

Irrespective of the allegations and counter-allegations, it is essential to ensure that justice is done in the Sanjana Barkade case. The police must conduct a fair and impartial investigation, and the culprits must be punished as per the law.

At the same time, it is crucial to address the larger issues of love jihad and religious conversion in a responsible and sensitive manner. While it is necessary to protect the rights and dignity of individuals, it is also essential to respect their freedom of choice and expression.

It is time for all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and religious leaders, to come together and find a lasting solution to these issues. Only then can we ensure a harmonious and inclusive society, where everyone can live with dignity and respect.

