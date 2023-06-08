Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead by Shooter Disguised as Lawyer at Lucknow Court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

On 22nd September 2021, Sanjeev Jeeva, a notorious criminal, was shot dead in Lucknow. The incident took place in the premises of the District Court. The shooter was disguised as a lawyer and managed to enter the court premises with ease. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security arrangements at the court premises. Let us delve deep into the incident and the background of Sanjeev Jeeva.

Who was Sanjeev Jeeva?

Sanjeev Jeeva was a notorious criminal who was involved in several cases of extortion, murder, and kidnapping. He was a resident of Meerut and had several cases registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Sanjeev Jeeva was considered one of the most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh. He had a network of criminals and was known for his involvement in the land mafia.

The Encounter

On 22nd September 2021, Sanjeev Jeeva was brought to the District Court in Lucknow for a hearing. The hearing was related to a case of extortion and kidnapping. The security arrangements at the court premises were tight, and there were police personnel deployed at various checkpoints. However, the shooter managed to enter the court premises with ease as he was disguised as a lawyer.

As soon as Sanjeev Jeeva stepped out of the courtroom after the hearing, the shooter fired at him from a close range. Sanjeev Jeeva was hit by the bullet and fell on the ground. The shooter tried to escape from the spot, but he was caught by the police personnel who were present at the scene. The shooter was identified as Ashfaq Hussain, who is a resident of Meerut. He was arrested by the police.

After the incident, Sanjeev Jeeva was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The post-mortem report revealed that he had received a single bullet injury to his head. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security arrangements at the court premises.

The Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. They are trying to ascertain how the shooter managed to enter the court premises with a weapon. The police are also investigating the background of Ashfaq Hussain and his connection with Sanjeev Jeeva. The police suspect that the shooting was a result of a gang rivalry.

The police have also arrested a few people who were present at the court premises during the incident. They are being questioned to find out if they had any role in the shooting. The police have also seized the weapon used in the shooting.

Conclusion

The shooting of Sanjeev Jeeva has once again highlighted the need for better security arrangements at the court premises. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the people who visit the court for hearings. The police need to review their security arrangements and take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The investigation is still ongoing, and the police are hopeful of making more arrests in the case. The shooting of Sanjeev Jeeva is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by criminals and the need for a strong law and order system to deal with them.

Sanjeev Jeeva murder case Lucknow Civil Court shooting Shooter disguised as lawyer Criminal activity in court premises Safety measures in Indian courts

News Source : Zee News

Source Link :Crook Sanjeev Jeeva shot dead at Lucknow's Civil Court by Shooter Disguised as Lawyer/