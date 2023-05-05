Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Sara Lee: Winner of “Tough Enough” and Cause of Death?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Autopsy Results Confirm Sara Lee’s Death as Suicide

Who Was Sara Lee?

Sara Lee was a former WWE wrestler who gained fame through her appearance on WWE’s reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015. She won the competition and secured a 12-month deal with the company. Lee participated in pro wrestling matches for WWE’s developmental division NXT from late 2015 to 2016. However, her contract expired in September 2016.

How Did Sara Lee Die?

New autopsy results indicate that Sara Lee committed suicide by ingesting a fatal mixture of alcohol and medications. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Lee left letters of intent at the scene before her sudden death.

What Did WWE Say About Sara Lee’s Death?

After Sara Lee’s passing, WWE expressed its condolences to her family through a statement on Twitter. The company called her a source of inspiration for many in the sports-entertainment industry and extended its deepest sympathies to her loved ones.

What Did Sara Lee’s Husband Say About Her Death?

Sara Lee married WWE wrestler Cory Weston, also known as Wesley Blake, in 2017. They have three children together. Weston expressed his love for Lee and described her as an angel walking on earth. He also thanked her for giving him the best years of his life and acknowledged that her death could not take away the memories they shared.

Conclusion

The passing of Sara Lee was a tragedy for her family, friends, and fans. The confirmation of her death as suicide is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. It is crucial to reach out for help when dealing with mental health issues and to seek professional assistance if needed. Rest in peace, Sara Lee.

News Source : Mohit

Source Link :Who is Sara Lee “Tough Enough” winner? How did she die?/