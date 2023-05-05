Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Declared After 7 Months

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sara Lee: A Look at the Life and Death of the Former WWE Tough Enough Winner

Sara Lee was a pro wrestler and a former contestant on the reality television show “WWE Tough Enough”. She was a participant in the show’s sixth season, which aired in 2015. Sara seemed to have a bright future after an impressive performance during the competition. However, fate had other plans, as she never really rose to prominence. And perhaps many from the WWE universe forgot about her.

Seven years after winning the WWE Tough Enough competition, Sara Lee sadly passed away in October 2022. At the time of her demise, Sara was 30 years old. And a mother of three children with her husband, a former WWE wrestler, Wesley Blake.

After Sara passed away, her husband also paid tribute to her, revealing she was a great wife, friend, and mother as well. Many of the WWE superstars including Bayley also paid tribute to her by applying a wrist tape with “Sara Lee” written on it, prior to her appearance at Extreme Rules, 2022. Furthermore, WWE also acknowledged the incident and paid tribute to their former wrestler.

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7

— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

At that time, the cause of Sara’s death was obscure to the wrestling world. Nonetheless, over seven months later, the cause of Sara Lee’s death is disclosed to be suicide according to a report by TMZ Sports. The report stated that Bexar County Medical Examination Office documents unveiled that Sara had an overdose of alcohol and pills.

The document also noted that she left a letter behind in which she mentioned taking her own life. Furthermore, the medical examiners discovered multiple bruises on Lee’s head and body, which could be the result of an injury after falling down, as she was possibly intoxicated at that time.

Was Sara Lee in WWE?

During WWE Tough Enough 2015, Sara Lee, who was a stay-at-home mom from Florida, competed against other aspiring wrestlers, including Mandy Rose for a chance to earn a WWE contract. She ultimately won the competition, receiving a $250,000 contract with WWE.

After winning Tough Enough, Sara Lee began training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. However, she never made her way to the main roster, as the WWE officials perhaps didn’t have a proper storyline for her. Following a brief training period, Sara was eventually released from her contract in 2016.

Since then, Lee has largely stayed out of the public eye. And there were no reports of her signing with other wrestling promotions. Although the cause of Lee’s death is revealed to be suicide, it is still unknown why she decided to end her life. Moreover, fans should stay tuned for the latest updates regarding the news.

Remembering Sara Lee

Sara Lee’s sudden death came as a shock to the wrestling community. Although she did not make a significant impact in the WWE, she will always be remembered as the winner of the sixth season of WWE Tough Enough. Her story of a stay-at-home mom from Florida who won a wrestling competition against other aspiring wrestlers, including Mandy Rose, is inspiring.

Sara’s death is a reminder that mental health is an important issue that needs to be addressed. Depression and anxiety can affect anyone, regardless of their status in society. The pressures of being in the public eye and the expectations that come with it can be overwhelming.

It is important for those who are struggling with their mental health to seek help. There are many resources available, such as therapy and support groups, that can help individuals cope with their emotions. Mental health should be taken seriously, and it is essential to break the stigma surrounding it.

Sara Lee’s legacy will live on, and she will always be remembered as a former WWE Tough Enough winner. Her passing is a tragedy, and her family, friends, and fans continue to mourn her loss. Rest in peace, Sara Lee.

