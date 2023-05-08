Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed After 7 Months

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Champion Sara Lee Died by Suicide Due to Mixed Drug Toxicity

The world of professional wrestling was left in shock and grief last fall when former WWE champion Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. Her mother announced the sad news on Facebook, indicating that her loved ones were still trying to come to terms with the loss. Now, the cause of her death has been revealed. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lee died by suicide after ingesting a “mixed drug toxicity” of amphetamines, doxylamine, and alcohol.

Lee was best known for winning the WWE’s “Tough Enough” series in 2015. She was an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world, and her death was met with sorrow and sympathy from the WWE organization.

Following the medical examiner’s findings, Lee’s sister-in-law Courtney White reflected on her life and loss, saying that Sara lived a beautiful life filled with many beautiful moments. Her death was just a short chapter in that life, one that needs no explanation or comments.

Lee is survived by her husband, WWE wrestler Cory “Westin Blake” Weston, and their three young children. Her death is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of suicide and the importance of mental health awareness and support.

Mixed Drug Toxicity and Suicide

The medical examiner’s report revealed that Lee died from a combination of amphetamines, doxylamine, and alcohol. Mixed drug toxicity occurs when two or more drugs interact in the body to produce harmful effects. It can be unintentional, such as when someone takes multiple medications without realizing the potential interactions, or intentional, as in cases of drug abuse.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, over 2.4 million cases of toxic exposure were reported in 2020, with more than 90% of them involving unintentional exposure. In cases of intentional overdose, suicide is often the primary motivator.

The link between substance abuse and suicide is well-documented. Substance use disorders and mental health disorders often co-occur, and individuals with these conditions are at increased risk of suicidal ideation and behavior. Drugs and alcohol can also lower inhibitions and impair judgment, making it easier for someone to act on suicidal thoughts.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

The tragic loss of Sara Lee highlights the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide, and it can impact anyone regardless of age, gender, or background. However, there are steps individuals can take to protect their mental health and reduce their risk of suicide.

Some of these steps include seeking professional help when needed, building a strong support network of family and friends, practicing self-care and stress management techniques, and learning to recognize the warning signs of suicide. These warning signs can include:

talking about wanting to die or kill oneself

expressing feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness

withdrawing from friends and family

giving away possessions or making plans for after their death

increased substance use or reckless behavior

sudden mood swings or extreme agitation

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors, it’s essential to seek help immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides confidential support and resources 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In conclusion, the loss of Sara Lee is a tragedy that highlights the devastating impact of suicide and substance abuse. It’s essential to prioritize mental health and suicide prevention by seeking help when needed, building supportive relationships, and learning to recognize the warning signs of suicide. Rest in peace, Sara Lee.

News Source : Access Contributor

Source Link :WWE Champ Sara Lee’s Cause Of Death Revealed 7 Months After Her Passing/