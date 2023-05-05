Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed in Report

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee’s Death Ruled as Suicide

The wrestling world was hit with a devastating news in October 2022 when former WWE wrestler Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30. After much speculation, the coroner’s report has now officially confirmed that Lee’s death was a result of suicide.

Death by Lethal Combination of Alcohol and Pills

The official documents obtained by TMZ Sports revealed that Lee died after consuming a “lethal combination of alcohol and pills.” It was also noted that she had left “letters of intent” at the scene before her death. The documents further revealed that Lee suffered bruises and abrasions which were possibly caused by falls while intoxicated.

A Tragic Loss for the Wrestling Community

Lee’s death came as a shock to the wrestling community, and many of her former colleagues and fans paid tribute to her. Professional wrestler Bull Dempsey set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Lee’s husband, former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, and their three children. The memorial fund raised over $100,000 to help cover funeral costs and living expenses.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Her Husband

Weston took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his wife. He wrote, “You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favourite), my wife. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving, but I know now that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

Remembering Sara Lee

After winning WWE’s competition “Tough Enough” in 2015, Lee landed a $250,000 one-year contract with the organization. She quickly became an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE also paid tribute to Lee on their official Twitter account, saying, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans.”

Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Lee’s tragic death is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to raise awareness about suicide prevention. Suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide, and it is crucial to recognize the warning signs and seek help if needed.

Organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offer resources for those struggling with mental health issues and their loved ones. It is essential to break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage open conversations about it.

Rest in Peace, Sara Lee

The wrestling community will always remember Sara Lee as a talented wrestler and an inspiration to many. Her untimely death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Sara Lee.

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed in Coroner’s Report/