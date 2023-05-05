Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revisited for WWE Winner

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Sara Lees

In October 2022, the wrestling world mourned the loss of former WWE Tough Enough competitor, Sara Lees. Recently, the Bexar County Medical Examiners declared that her cause of death was suicide, according to a report from TMZ.

The Autopsy Report

The autopsy report revealed proof of the suicide, including letters of intent found at the scene. It is a heartbreaking revelation that has left many fans and loved ones devastated.

Lees’ Wrestling Career

Sara Lees won the reality series RTH (Tough Enough) in 2015, earning herself a one-year contract with WWE. However, her career in wrestling was short-lived, and she left the company not long after her contract ended.

Lees’ Personal Life

Lees married fellow wrestler Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake) and had three children. Her death has left her family and friends in shock and pain.

Getting Help

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, there are resources available to help. The 988 suicide and crisis-fighting survival line is a valuable resource for individuals in crisis or those seeking help for others. You can call 988 to speak with a skilled listener, or visit 988lifeline.org for a crisis chat service or more information.

In Conclusion

The loss of Sara Lees is a tragedy that has left the wrestling community and her loved ones in mourning. It is important to remember that mental health struggles can affect anyone, and it is essential to seek help and support when needed.

News Source : Game News 24

Source Link :Sara Lee Cause of death was revisited for the famous WWE-tough-enough winner/