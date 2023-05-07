Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sara Lee’s Death Ruled as Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide

The wrestling world was left in shock when the news of former WWE wrestler Sara Lee’s death broke out on October 2020. The “Tough Enough” winner and NXT performer passed away at the young age of 30. Her mother, Terri, announced her daughter’s death on social media, and the wrestling community mourned the loss of a talented and promising athlete. However, the details behind Lee’s death were not revealed until recently.

According to reports, citing the Bexar County, Texas, Medical Examiner’s Office, Lee died by suicide due to a lethal cocktail of alcohol and pills. Amphetamines, doxylamine, and alcohol were found in her system at the time of her death. The news has shocked the wrestling community, and fans are mourning the loss of a talented athlete.

Lee’s sister-in-law, Courtney White, spoke to NBC News and said that Lee had a beautiful life and that her death was a short chapter that needs no explanation or comments. She added that the details matter no more now than they did seven months ago. Lee’s death has left a void in the wrestling community, and fans are sending their condolences to her family and loved ones.

WWE released a statement on Lee’s death, saying that they were saddened to learn of her passing and that as a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. The company offered its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans.

Lee participated in the sixth season of WWE’s “Tough Enough” in 2015, where she won the event with Josh Bredl, who wrestled as Bronson Matthews. She was assigned to NXT and trained at the WWE Performance Center before moving onto NXT. Lee performed on the brand until 2016 when she was released. She initially performed under the moniker “Hope” before changing back to her real name.

Lee married wrestler Wesley Blake, whose real name is Cory Weston, in 2017. Her death has left a void in the wrestling community, and fans are mourning the loss of a talented athlete.

Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the devastating effects of suicide. The wrestling community and fans alike must come together to support each other and raise awareness of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. It’s essential to seek help and support during these challenging times.

In conclusion, Sara Lee’s death has left a void in the wrestling community, and fans are mourning the loss of a talented athlete. The details behind her death have been revealed, and it’s a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health. The wrestling community must come together to support each other and raise awareness of mental health issues. Rest in peace, Sara Lee.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Ex-WWE wrestler Sara Lee’s death ruled suicide: reports/