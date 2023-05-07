Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sara Lee’s WWE Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed

Seven months after the death of Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, TMZ has obtained her cause of death. Per an official autopsy report from Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office, the 30-year-old died by suicide in October 2022. Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. She left behind a husband and three children.

A Former “Tough Enough” Winner

At the time of her passing, Lee was a past winner of the organization’s famous program, Tough Enough. She competed in season six in 2015 and was awarded a one-year contract with the WWE from it. She wrestled for WWE for most of 2016 but moved on to the independent circuit. In 2017, she married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, and started a family.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Her Husband

Days after Lee’s passing, her husband Wesley Blake penned a touching tribute to her, in which he expressed his love for her and the impact she had on his life. He wrote, “I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving.”

Cause of Death

Per the ME’s report, Lee ingested a deadly combination of alcohol and pills. She also left “letters of intent at the scene,” indicating her death was self-inflicted. The report also notes that Lee had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her passing, which lead investigators to believe that she may have suffered the injuries in a fall or falls while intoxicated.

A Tragic Loss

Lee’s death was a tragic loss for the wrestling world and her family. She was a talented wrestler who had a promising career ahead of her. Her passing is a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support and resources for those who are struggling. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

