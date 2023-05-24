Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Dies in Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TV Actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay Passes Away in Car Accident: A Tragic Loss for the Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry woke up to the sad news of the untimely death of TV actor Vaibhavi Upadhayay, who passed away on Tuesday morning. The talented actor, who played the role of Jasmine in JD Majethia’s popular show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, died in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. She was only 32 years old.

Vaibhavi’s family, who is based in Chandigarh, is bringing her mortal remains to Mumbai for the last rites, which will be held today at 11 am. The news of her sudden demise has left her family, friends, and fans devastated.

Producer JD Majethia, who worked closely with Vaibhavi in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, expressed his shock and grief in an official statement on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as ‘Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi.”

Vaibhavi’s co-star from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly, also took to her Instagram Story to mourn the loss of the talented actor. She shared a throwback photo of Vaibhavi with a message that read, “Gone too soon, Vaibhavi.”

Apart from her memorable role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi also appeared in the TV show Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, the digital series Please Find Attached, and the movie Chhapaak. She was a popular face in the Gujarati theatre circuit and had carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her talent and hard work.

Vaibhavi’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, and her fans and colleagues are expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the talented actor on social media. Her death is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of how unpredictable life can be and how we must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. Vaibhavi’s untimely death is a reminder that life is fragile and precious, and we must make the most of it while we can.

As we bid farewell to Vaibhavi, our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Star of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Dies In Road Accident; Rupali Ganguly In Shock/