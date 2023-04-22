Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarah Todd Obituary: Sarah Todd Passes Away – Cause of Death

Sarah Todd, a revered individual, has passed away. The cause of death is currently unknown. We mourn the loss of Sarah and extend our deepest condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Sarah Todd Obituary and Death Announcement

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sarah Todd. Our entire family is inconsolable at this time, struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful person. Sarah passed away yesterday, leaving us with cherished memories that we will hold onto forever.

A Life Devoted to Volunteering

Sarah decided to devote the rest of her life to becoming an active volunteer. She worked at Duke Hospital, where she rocked newborn babies, at Urban Ministries, where she served food, and for twenty years, she volunteered on a weekly basis at The Nearly New Shoppe. Sarah never lost the beautiful sense of humor or the zeal for life that she had shown to everyone who knew her.

A Passionate Gardener

Sarah was a passionate gardener who continued to perform the most of the work in her yard well into her 80s. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, watching birds, and baking.

A Life Well-Lived

Sarah and Thomas J. Todd were wed at First Presbyterian Church in 1953, and Sarah continued to be an active member of the congregation as well as a volunteer there for the remainder of her life. Her spouse, who went away in 1986, was the one who died before she did. She is survived by her children, Jeff Todd, Dawn Todd, and Lisa Peacock Jim; her grandchildren, Noelle Hains Brett, Justin Todd, Jenner Grow Nick, Michael Peacock, and Corey Schiffhauer; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Anglin; and her longtime friend, Eleanor Reynolds. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Mary Elizabeth Anglin.

The Family’s Request

We ask that you remember our family in your prayers, particularly Sarah’s aunt and uncle, who have suffered the loss of their only child, as well as her two lovely girls and husband. Although they are cousins, they were reared like siblings. We take comfort in the belief that Sarah is now with my grandmother, who cherished her so deeply, and that she is resting in peace.

On behalf of the family, we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all those who have reached out to us during this difficult time. Thank you for your kindness and support.