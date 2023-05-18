Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarang Dies Before 10th Result, 10 People Mourn | Malayalam News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala Boy Sarang Passes Away Before 10th Class Results

Sarang, a 16-year-old student of 10th class at Attungal Boys School, who was undergoing treatment after a fatal accident, passed away on Wednesday morning. The accident had left his organs, including eyes, ears, heart and bone marrow, suitable for donation to 10 people, with the consent of his parents. After completing the necessary procedures for organ donation, the body will be handed over to his relatives at 12:30 pm today for the final rites.

The Tragic Accident

Sarang, the son of Rajani and Baneesh Kumar, was travelling in an autorickshaw with his mother on June 6 when the vehicle met with an accident near Kunathukonam, Palathottukavu. He was on his way to participate in a football training session conducted by the Kerala Blasters Academy.

The Football Enthusiast

Sarang was passionate about football and had aspirations of becoming a football player. He was a part of the football training program conducted by the Kerala Blasters Academy and was keen on buying football boots to participate in the training. Despite being in the hospital, he expressed his desire to buy the boots and play football.

Sarang’s untimely demise has left his family and friends in shock and grief. His parents’ decision to donate his organs has given a new lease of life to 10 people. Sarang’s passion for football will always be remembered by his coaches and teammates.

1. പത്തിലെ ഫലം വരുന്നതും പേർക്ക് പ്രാണനേകി സാരംഗ് മരിച്ചുപോയതും

2. മുൻപേ മറഞ്ഞു പത്തിലെ ഫലം കാണാൻ സാരംഗിന്റെ അനുഭവം

3. സാരംഗിന് പത്തിലെ ഫലം സമ്മാനിക്കാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല

4. പത്തിലെ ഫലം വരുന്നുവെന്ന് അറിയാതെ സാരംഗ് മരിച്ചു

5. സാരംഗിന്റെ മരണത്തിന്റെ ശോകത്തിൽ പത്തിലെ ഫലം വരുന്നുവോ എന്ന് ദു:ഖിതരുടെ പ്രതീക്ഷയായി ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

News Source : മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

Source Link :പത്തിലെ ഫലം വരും മുൻപേ മറഞ്ഞു…; 10 പേർക്ക് പ്രാണനേകി സാരംഗ് – Sarang passes away before coming 10th result | Malayalam News, Kerala News | Manorama Online/