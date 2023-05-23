Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarath Babu and Sneha Nambiar’s Tragic Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Sarath Babu Wiki, Sneha Nambiar, Passed Away, Death, Wife
Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, better known by his stage name Sarath Babu, was an Indian actor who primarily appeared in Tamil and Telugu films from 31 July 1951 to 22 May 2023. He made appearances in more over 200 films, some of which were in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. He has eight state Nandi Awards to his belt.
Sarath Babu Bio
Name: Sarath Babu
Nickname: Sarath
Age: 71 years old
Date Of Birth: 31 July 1951
Profession: Actor
Zodiac Sign: Not Known
Religion: Not Known
Nationality: Indian
Birthplace: Not Known
Hometown: Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, India
Sarath Babu Physical Stats
Height: 5 Feet 9 Inch
Weight: 89 kg
Eye Colour: Not Known
Hair Colour: Not Known
Shoe Size: Not Known
Sarath Babu’s Educational Qualifications
School: Not Known
College or University: Indian Institute of Management, BITS Pilani.
Educational Degree: Graduated
Sarath Babu Family
Father: Not Known
Mother: Not Known
Brother / Sister: Not Known
Children: Son: Not Known, Daughter: Not Known
Sarath Babu’s Marital Status
Marital Status: Divorced
Spouse Name: Rama Prabha
Affairs: Not Known
Sarath Babu Collection & Net Worth
Net Worth In Dollars: 1 Million
Salary: Not Known
Sarath Babu’s Social Media Accounts
No information available
Sarath Babu News
Actor Sarath Babu, who was most known for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films, has died. Actor Sarath Babu, well known for his roles in Rajinikanth’s “Annamalai” and “Muthu” in Tamil, has died, following the unexpected death of Kollywood director-turned-actor and producer Manobala earlier today.
The well-known actor was receiving treatment when he was brought to the hospital earlier this month. While he was receiving treatment at the hospital earlier on May 3, social media was rife with reports of his passing. His family had denied death speculations and stated that he is alive when both fans and famous people began expressing their sympathies.
Despite originally appearing to be in good health, the gifted actor passed away today. Sarath Babu was said to be in a severe state when he was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad earlier this month. The 71-year-old was receiving treatment for multiple organ damage while in the hospital and was on a ventilator.
It should be noted that he had previously been admitted and treated in a hospital in Chennai in March of this year, making this his second hospital admission.
The renowned actor made his cinematic debut in 1973 in a Telugu film before going on to become well-known through the Tamil film “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu,” which was also directed by K Balachander and starred Kamal Haasan. His most recent Tamil appearance was in Bobby Simhaa’s “Vasantha Mullai” earlier this year.
In Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu was born under the name Satyanarayana Dixit. He changed his name to his present one after working in the film industry.
Conclusion
Sarath Babu was an accomplished actor who was well-known in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. His passing is a great loss to the industry and his fans. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
