Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarath Babu and Sneha Nambiar’s Tragic Demise

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, better known by his stage name Sarath Babu, was an Indian actor who primarily appeared in Tamil and Telugu films from 31 July 1951 to 22 May 2023. He made appearances in more over 200 films, some of which were in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. He has eight state Nandi Awards to his belt.

Sarath Babu Bio

Name: Sarath Babu

Nickname: Sarath

Age: 71 years old

Date Of Birth: 31 July 1951

Profession: Actor

Zodiac Sign: Not Known

Religion: Not Known

Nationality: Indian

Birthplace: Not Known

Hometown: Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, India

Sarath Babu Physical Stats

Height: 5 Feet 9 Inch

Weight: 89 kg

Eye Colour: Not Known

Hair Colour: Not Known

Shoe Size: Not Known

Sarath Babu’s Educational Qualifications

School: Not Known

College or University: Indian Institute of Management, BITS Pilani.

Educational Degree: Graduated

Sarath Babu Family

Father: Not Known

Mother: Not Known

Brother / Sister: Not Known

Children: Son: Not Known, Daughter: Not Known

Sarath Babu’s Marital Status

Marital Status: Divorced

Spouse Name: Rama Prabha

Affairs: Not Known

Sarath Babu Collection & Net Worth

Net Worth In Dollars: 1 Million

Salary: Not Known

Sarath Babu’s Social Media Accounts

No information available

Sarath Babu News

Actor Sarath Babu, who was most known for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films, has died. Actor Sarath Babu, well known for his roles in Rajinikanth’s “Annamalai” and “Muthu” in Tamil, has died, following the unexpected death of Kollywood director-turned-actor and producer Manobala earlier today.

The well-known actor was receiving treatment when he was brought to the hospital earlier this month. While he was receiving treatment at the hospital earlier on May 3, social media was rife with reports of his passing. His family had denied death speculations and stated that he is alive when both fans and famous people began expressing their sympathies.

Despite originally appearing to be in good health, the gifted actor passed away today. Sarath Babu was said to be in a severe state when he was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad earlier this month. The 71-year-old was receiving treatment for multiple organ damage while in the hospital and was on a ventilator.

It should be noted that he had previously been admitted and treated in a hospital in Chennai in March of this year, making this his second hospital admission.

The renowned actor made his cinematic debut in 1973 in a Telugu film before going on to become well-known through the Tamil film “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu,” which was also directed by K Balachander and starred Kamal Haasan. His most recent Tamil appearance was in Bobby Simhaa’s “Vasantha Mullai” earlier this year.

In Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, Sarath Babu was born under the name Satyanarayana Dixit. He changed his name to his present one after working in the film industry.

Conclusion

Sarath Babu was an accomplished actor who was well-known in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. His passing is a great loss to the industry and his fans. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

