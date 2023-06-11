Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarath Babu: Death of Sneha Nambiar’s Husband

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, better known by his stage name Sarath Babu, was an Indian actor who appeared in over 200 films, mainly in Tamil and Telugu languages. He was born on July 31, 1951, and passed away on May 22, 2023. He also acted in some Malayalam and Kannada films and won eight state Nandi awards for his performances.

Sarath Babu’s Personal Information

Name: Sarath Babu

Sarath Babu Nickname: Sarath

Sarath Age: 71 years old

71 years old Date of Birth: July 31, 1951

July 31, 1951 Profession: Actor

Actor Zodiac Sign: Unknown

Unknown Religion: Unknown

Unknown Nationality: Indian

Indian Place of Birth: Unknown

Unknown Hometown: Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, India

Sarath Babu’s Physical Stats

Height: 5 Feet 9 Inches

5 Feet 9 Inches Weight: 89kg

89kg Eye Color: Unknown

Unknown Hair Color: Unknown

Unknown Shoe Size: Unknown

Sarath Babu’s Education

School: Unknown

Unknown College/University: Indian Institute of Management, BITS Pilani

Indian Institute of Management, BITS Pilani Education Level: Graduated

Sarath Babu’s Family

Father: Unknown

Unknown Mother: Unknown

Unknown Siblings: Unknown

Unknown Children: Boy – Unknown, Girl – Unknown

Sarath Babu’s Marital Status

Marital Status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Rama Prabha

Rama Prabha Job: Unknown

Sarath Babu’s Net Worth Collection

Net Worth in Dollars: 1 million

1 million Salary: Unknown

Sarath Babu’s Social Media Accounts

News on Sarath Babu

Actor Sarath Babu, who was popular for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films, passed away on May 22, 2023. He was best known for his performances in Rajinikanth’s “Annamalai” and “Muthu” in Tamil. His death followed the sudden demise of Kollywood director and producer Manobala earlier on the same day. Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment at a hospital for some time before his passing. Earlier on May 3, rumors of his death circulated on social media, which his family denied. However, the actor’s health deteriorated, and he passed away today at the age of 71. He had been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad due to multiple organ damage and was on a ventilator.

Sarath Babu made his debut in Telugu cinema in 1973 and became famous after his performance in the Tamil film “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu,” directed by K Balachander and starring Kamal Haasan. He recently appeared in Bobby Simhaa’s film “Vasantha Mullai” in Tamil earlier this year. Sarath Babu was born as Satyanarayana Dixit in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, and changed his name after entering the film industry.

His passing has left a void in the Indian film industry, and his fans and colleagues are mourning his loss. Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on the latest news and updates on Sarath Babu’s life and legacy.

