Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarath Babu: Death of Sneha Nambiar’s Husband

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, better known by his stage name Sarath Babu, was an Indian actor who appeared in over 200 films, mainly in Tamil and Telugu languages. He was born on July 31, 1951, and passed away on May 22, 2023. He also acted in some Malayalam and Kannada films and won eight state Nandi awards for his performances.
Sarath Babu’s Personal Information
- Name: Sarath Babu
- Nickname: Sarath
- Age: 71 years old
- Date of Birth: July 31, 1951
- Profession: Actor
- Zodiac Sign: Unknown
- Religion: Unknown
- Nationality: Indian
- Place of Birth: Unknown
- Hometown: Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, India
Sarath Babu’s Physical Stats
- Height: 5 Feet 9 Inches
- Weight: 89kg
- Eye Color: Unknown
- Hair Color: Unknown
- Shoe Size: Unknown
Sarath Babu’s Education
- School: Unknown
- College/University: Indian Institute of Management, BITS Pilani
- Education Level: Graduated
Sarath Babu’s Family
- Father: Unknown
- Mother: Unknown
- Siblings: Unknown
- Children: Boy – Unknown, Girl – Unknown
Sarath Babu’s Marital Status
- Marital Status: Divorced
- Spouse: Rama Prabha
- Job: Unknown
Sarath Babu’s Net Worth Collection
- Net Worth in Dollars: 1 million
- Salary: Unknown
Sarath Babu’s Social Media Accounts
- Instagram: Click here
- Facebook: Click here
- Twitter: Click here
- YouTube: Click here
News on Sarath Babu
Actor Sarath Babu, who was popular for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films, passed away on May 22, 2023. He was best known for his performances in Rajinikanth’s “Annamalai” and “Muthu” in Tamil. His death followed the sudden demise of Kollywood director and producer Manobala earlier on the same day. Sarath Babu was undergoing treatment at a hospital for some time before his passing. Earlier on May 3, rumors of his death circulated on social media, which his family denied. However, the actor’s health deteriorated, and he passed away today at the age of 71. He had been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad due to multiple organ damage and was on a ventilator.
Sarath Babu made his debut in Telugu cinema in 1973 and became famous after his performance in the Tamil film “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu,” directed by K Balachander and starring Kamal Haasan. He recently appeared in Bobby Simhaa’s film “Vasantha Mullai” in Tamil earlier this year. Sarath Babu was born as Satyanarayana Dixit in Amadalavalasa, Andhra Pradesh, and changed his name after entering the film industry.
His passing has left a void in the Indian film industry, and his fans and colleagues are mourning his loss. Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on the latest news and updates on Sarath Babu’s life and legacy.
