Dead – Death – Obituary News : Sarath Babu’s Family Faces Property Dispute After His Demise

The demise of Sarath Babu leaves a void in the film industry that cannot be filled. The veteran actor passed away on May 22, 2023, in a hospital in Hyderabad after battling illness for some time. He was undergoing treatment and died due to multiple organ failures. His death has left his family, friends, and fans in shock and grief.

Sarath Babu’s personal life was full of ups and downs. He was married three times but had no heir. However, it was reported that he had a lot of brothers and sisters and was quite close to their children as well. According to reports, the property of Sarath Babu has been divided into 13 shares for the children of his brothers and sisters. But even after that, he owned many properties, so it is reported that there might be a dispute over the distribution of those. He owns various properties like malls, houses, flats, villas, and other places in Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The industry paid tributes to the veteran actor. Superstar Rajinikanth also expressed his condolences through a tweet. It was also reported that the actor even visited Sarath Babu’s home. At the funeral, he even spoke to the media and said, “He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad about his demise.\” Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararanjan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid condolences to the family.

Sarath Babu made his Telugu film debut in 1973 with Rama Rajyam. Later, he worked with K Balachander in Pattina Pravesam. However, he rose to prominence through Nizhalgal Nijamagiradhu, in which he co-starred with Kamal Haasan. He has also done films alongside Rajinikanth, including Annamalai and Muthu. He was last seen in the Tamil film Vasantha Mullai and also had a role in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab.

Sarath Babu was known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to bring depth and emotion to every character he played. He was a versatile actor who could play both positive and negative roles with equal ease. His performances in films like Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Anbe Sivam, and Muthu are still remembered by fans and critics alike. He was a talented actor who could make the audience laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between.

Sarath Babu was not just a talented actor but also a wonderful human being. He was known for his humility, kindness, and generosity. He was always ready to help others and was loved by everyone in the industry. He will be remembered not just for his acting but also for his warmth and humanity.

The death of Sarath Babu is a great loss to the film industry. He was a talented actor who had given us some unforgettable performances. He will always be remembered and missed by his fans and the film fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Entertainment Bureau

Source Link :As Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away, His Family Faced With Property Dispute/