Dead – Death – Obituary News : SC Hostel Student Commits Suicide

Tragic Suicide of a Third-Year Degree Student in SC Hostel Premises

On Sunday night, the SC hostel premises in Armur town of Nizambad district witnessed a heartbreaking incident where a third-year degree student, G Rakshitha, died by suicide. Hailing from Mendora mandal in the same district, Rakshitha was a student of Narendra Degree College.

As per reports, Rakshitha followed her daily routine of attending college and returning to the hostel in the evening. However, on that fateful night, she skipped dinner with her friends and went straight to her room. After almost half an hour, when her friends tried to reach out to her, they received no response. Worried, one of her friends, Farzana Begum, went to her room only to find Rakshitha hanging from the ceiling by her chunni and in an unconscious state.

The hostel management staff was immediately alerted, who then called the police. The door to her room was broken open, and Rakshitha was rushed to a private hospital. However, the doctors advised the hostel management staff to take her to the local government hospital as her condition was critical. Despite their best efforts, Rakshitha was pronounced dead by the government hospital doctors.

Following her death, the dead body was shifted to Armur government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the reasons that led Rakshitha to take such an extreme step.

The news of Rakshitha’s tragic death has left her friends, family, and the entire college community in shock. Her sudden demise has once again highlighted the issue of mental health and the need for more support and resources for students struggling with mental health issues.

College life can be stressful, and students often find it challenging to cope with the academic and personal pressures that come with it. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the situation, with many students feeling isolated and anxious due to the lack of social interaction and support.

Suicide is a complex issue that can have a significant impact on the mental health of those left behind. It is crucial to identify the warning signs and seek help immediately. It is essential to normalize conversations around mental health and encourage individuals to seek help when needed.

Educational institutions must take responsibility for the well-being of their students and provide them with the necessary support and resources. They must create a safe and inclusive environment where students can openly talk about their mental health concerns without fear of judgment or stigma.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Rakshitha is a reminder of the urgent need to prioritize mental health and well-being in our educational institutions. It is essential to provide students with the necessary support and resources to help them cope with the challenges of college life. Let us come together to create a more empathetic and caring community and prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : NewsTAP Bureau

Source Link :Degree student dies by suicide in SC hostel in Armur/