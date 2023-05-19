Dead – Death – Obituary News : SC Urges Centre to Shift Cheetahs to Rajasthan to Prevent Deaths

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Supreme Court Concerned Over Death of Cheetahs and Recommends Shifting Them to Rajasthan

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the death of three cheetahs that were translocated from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh in less than two months. The court has asked the Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan instead of KNP. The bench of justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol told the Centre that KNP does not seem to be sufficient for such a large number of cheetahs and the Union government may consider shifting them to other sanctuaries. The court has recommended exploring other suitable habitats for the cheetahs, regardless of political affiliations.

On March 27, a female cheetah named Sasha from Namibia died due to a kidney ailment, on April 23, Uday from South Africa died due to cardio-pulmonary failure and on May 9, another South African female cheetah named Daksha died following a violent interaction with a male during a mating attempt. The bench said from the reports it seems one cheetah died after suffering injuries during a fight between two males over mating and one died of a kidney-related ailment.

The bench said that it is not casting any aspersions on the government but is expressing concern over the deaths and has recommended that the Centre should consider taking views from cheetah experts. Justice Gavai, who is heading the green bench of the apex court, said environmental issues concern him very much and that it is a subject that is close to his heart.

The Centre has said that the task force is investigating all possible aspects, including shifting the cheetahs to other sanctuaries. It has also said that one cheetah has given birth to four cubs, which shows that they are acclimatising well in Kuno.

The top court’s direction came while hearing an application filed by the Centre seeking direction from the court that it is no longer necessary and mandatory for the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to continue taking the guidance and advice of the expert committee appointed by this court through an order dated January 28, 2020.

The Centre has said that according to the action plan for cheetah introduction in India, annually 8-14 big cats are required to be brought in from African countries for the next five years at least, and a memorandum of understanding in this regard has been signed by the government of India with Namibia and South Africa for cooperation in the field of cheetah conservation.

The government said that following the signing of the MOU, eight cheetahs were transported from Namibia to India on September 17, 2022, and were released into the quarantine enclosures in Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. The government also said that as per the MOU with South Africa, 12 cheetahs – seven males and five females – were translocated from South Africa to KNP on February 18, 2023.

The court has asked the apex court-constituted expert committee to give its suggestion to the national task force on cheetah in 15 days, so that it could be considered. The matter has been posted for further hearing after the summer vacation.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court has recommended that the Centre consider shifting the cheetahs to other sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, wherever it is suitable. The court has also asked the Centre to take views from cheetah experts and consider all the available habitats, regardless of political affiliations.

