Dead – Death – Obituary News : Schenectady Civic Icon Anne Robb Passes at 93

Remembering Anne Robb: A Major Supporter of Schenectady’s Civic Institutions

Anne Robb, a major supporter of various civic institutions in the city of Schenectady, passed away on June 8 in Wayland, Massachusetts due to natural causes. She was 93 years old. Robb, along with her late husband Walter L. Robb, generously gave to almost every major institution in Schenectady, including Proctors Theatre, the Schenectady Museum (now MiSci), the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady, Schenectady Symphony Orchestra, and the First Reformed Church.

Early Life and Career

Anne Gruver Robb was born to Arthur Stanley and Isabelle Laurie Gruver on October 9, 1929, in Watervliet. After her mother and older brother passed away when she was young, she credited a nanny and stepmother for giving her the confidence to attend Russell Sage College, where she graduated in 1951.

It was in the same year that she met Walter Robb at a YMCA mixer. She was working as a secretary with GE, and he was a young engineer with the same company. They eventually got married in 1954 and moved to Glenville, where they raised their three sons.

Walter had a successful career at GE, where he eventually led the company’s research and development center and contributed to the development of the CT scanner and MRI machine, two GE products that revolutionized medicine.

Philanthropic Work

The Robbs moved to Brookfield, Wisconsin in 1974 and eventually returned to the Capital Region in 1986, settling in Niskayuna. During those 12 years, Anne began taking a larger role outside of the home, navigating the intricacies of being an executive’s wife and volunteering with various organizations.

Robb left a significant imprint on the city’s cultural fabric. According to Proctors CEO Philip Morris, “Anne was a quiet partner with Walt. She advised, not acquiesced.” They were among the first community leaders to assist in the theater’s $24 million renovation of the main stage and Carl Company building. Robb Alley, a public space connecting State Street with Proctors and modeled on Schubert Alley in Manhattan, was also their idea.

The Robbs were particularly generous towards Russell Sage College, endowing a fellowship in 1995 to fund a current or visiting science faculty member at the college. The school stated that “Anne Robb exemplified the college’s motto ‘to be, to know, to do.’ She was a model for our students of a purposeful life well-lived.”

Personal Life

Outside of their philanthropy, the Robbs were avid bridge players. Anne was also a music lover with a wide range of tastes, from Glenn Miller to Rachmaninoff.

After her husband’s death from COVID-19 in March 2020, Robb had been living in Wayland, Massachusetts, to be closer to her children. She is survived by her three sons, Richard, Steven, and Lindsey, and five granddaughters.

Memorial Service and Donations

A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, although no date has been announced yet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the United States.

Robb’s contributions to Schenectady’s civic institutions will be remembered for years to come. Her generosity and dedication to improving the community have left a lasting impact and serve as an inspiration for others to follow.

