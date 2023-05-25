Dead – Death – Obituary News : School gambling leads to student suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student Commits Suicide After Gambling with School Fee

In a tragic turn of events, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Samuel Adegoke, has reportedly committed suicide after gambling with his school fee. The incident has sent shockwaves across the student community, raising questions about the impact of gambling and addiction on young minds.

The Tragic Incident

According to reports, Adegoke was a final-year student of the Department of Business Administration at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro. He had reportedly received his school fee from his parents and had planned to pay his tuition fees with it. However, instead of paying his fees, he used the money to gamble in a sports betting shop.

When he lost the money, he was unable to face his parents and friends and decided to take his own life. He was found dead in his room on Friday, the 21st of May, 2021.

The Impact of Gambling Addiction

The tragic incident has once again brought to the fore the impact of gambling addiction on young minds. With easy access to online gambling platforms and sports betting shops, many students are falling prey to the lure of quick money and easy winnings.

While gambling may seem like a harmless pastime, it can quickly spiral out of control and lead to addiction. Gambling addiction is a serious mental health issue that can have devastating consequences for the individual and their loved ones. It can lead to financial ruin, relationship breakdowns, and even suicide.

Young people, in particular, are vulnerable to the lure of gambling as they are still developing their decision-making skills and are more likely to take risks. They may also be under pressure to fit in with their peers and may see gambling as a way to impress others or gain social status.

The Need for Awareness and Support

The tragic incident of Samuel Adegoke highlights the urgent need for awareness and support for young people who may be struggling with gambling addiction. Schools, colleges, and universities can play a crucial role in raising awareness about the dangers of gambling and providing support for students who may be affected.

Students should be educated about the risks of gambling addiction and the warning signs to look out for. They should also be made aware of the support services available to them, such as counseling services and helplines.

Parents and guardians also have a vital role to play in preventing gambling addiction. They should be vigilant about their children’s online activities and monitor their spending habits. They should also have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of gambling and the importance of responsible behavior.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Samuel Adegoke is a stark reminder of the dangers of gambling addiction and the need for awareness and support for young people. It is essential that we take this issue seriously and work together to prevent further tragedies from occurring.

By raising awareness, providing support, and promoting responsible behavior, we can help young people to make informed choices and avoid the devastating consequences of gambling addiction.

