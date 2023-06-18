Dead – Death – Obituary News : School girl dies during spinal surgery in Thiruvananthapuram

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic death of 13-year-old girl during spinal surgery in Kanjiramkulam

Aleena, a 13-year-old girl from Kanjiramkulam, passed away during spinal surgery at a hospital. The young girl was a student at St. Chrysostom’s GHSS Nellimoodu, currently in seventh grade. Her relatives have raised allegations of foul play in the incident and have taken her body to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for further examination. A complaint has been forwarded to the health minister and concerned officials of the health department.

Background

Aleena was a young girl with her whole life ahead of her. She was a student at St. Chrysostom’s GHSS Nellimoodu, a well-known school in the area. However, fate had other plans for Aleena, and she underwent spinal surgery at a local hospital. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst, and Aleena passed away while undergoing surgery.

Allegations of foul play

Following Aleena’s death, her relatives have raised allegations of foul play in the incident. They have taken her body to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for further examination, hoping to get answers about what went wrong during the surgery. A complaint has also been forwarded to the health minister and concerned officials of the health department, who will investigate the matter.

Outrage in the community

Aleena’s untimely death has caused outrage in the community. People have taken to social media to express their shock and disbelief at the incident. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is served. The incident has also highlighted the need for better healthcare facilities in the area, as many people are concerned about the quality of care provided in local hospitals.

Conclusion

Aleena’s death is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be. It is a loss that will be felt deeply by her family, friends, and community. While the circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, her relatives are determined to uncover the truth. The incident has also brought attention to the need for better healthcare facilities in the area, and we hope that steps will be taken to address this issue. Our hearts go out to Aleena’s family during this difficult time, and we hope that they find the strength to get through this tragedy.

Medical negligence Public healthcare system Education in Kerala Surgery complications Spinal injury treatment

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Thiruvananthapuram girl dies while undergoing spinal surgery, spinal surgery, school girl, GHSS Nellimoodu/