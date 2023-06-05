Dead – Death – Obituary News : School Manager and Student Detained in Ayodhya Girl’s Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ayodhya School Manager Arrested and Student Detained in Connection with Suicide Case

The Ayodhya police have arrested the school manager and detained a student in connection with a suicide case of a girl student. Initially, the police claimed that the girl died by suicide, but after further investigation, they found evidence of abetment to suicide. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in the wake of the incident arrested school manager Brijesh Yadav and apprehended the minor student. Yadav was sent to judicial custody, and the student has been handed over to a juvenile home, police said.

The incident occurred on May 26, when a girl student died after falling from the roof of the school. The police lodged a case at the Cantonment police station against the school principal Rashmi Bhatia, manager Brijesh Yadav, and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia. The investigation revealed that the girl was in touch with a boy student, and there were chats on her mobile phone. She committed suicide after having a row with the boy, who used to harass her.

The manager was booked for not informing the police about the incident and destroying evidence, while the minor was booked under IPC section 305 pertaining to abetment to suicide. The police have said that the investigation against principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports teacher Abhishek Kannaujia will continue.

This incident raises concerns about the safety and security of students in schools. It is the responsibility of the school management to ensure the safety of their students and provide a conducive environment for learning. The school authorities must take measures to prevent incidents of harassment and bullying and provide counseling services for students who may be facing such issues.

Parents and guardians also have a role to play in ensuring the safety of their children. They must be vigilant and keep a close eye on their children’s behavior and any changes in their mood or attitude. They must also educate their children about the importance of speaking up and seeking help if they face any form of harassment or bullying.

The government must also take steps to ensure the safety of students in schools. The education department must conduct regular inspections of schools to ensure that they comply with safety norms and provide a safe environment for students. The police must also be vigilant and take strict action against those who engage in any form of harassment or bullying.

In conclusion, the arrest of the school manager and detention of the student in connection with the suicide case of a girl student in Ayodhya highlights the need for schools and authorities to take measures to ensure the safety and security of students. It is the responsibility of everyone, including the school management, parents, and the government, to work together to prevent incidents of harassment and bullying and provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :School manager held, student detained in girls suicide at Ayodhya school | School Manager Held, Student Detained In Girl#8217;s Suicide At Ayodhya School/