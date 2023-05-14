Dead – Death – Obituary News : School principal calls for inspection system changes after suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Pressure of Ofsted Inspections: One Headteacher’s Concerns

Dave McPartlin, headteacher of Flakefleet Primary School in Lancashire, is speaking out about the stress and pressure that Ofsted inspections can put on schools and their staff. His concerns come after the tragic case of Ruth Perry, headteacher of a Reading primary school, who took her own life while waiting for a report downgrading her school from top to bottom.

The Fear of Ofsted

Mr McPartlin admits that he and his colleagues are “very scared of Ofsted”. The pressure of an inspection can last for up to a year or two, and the one-word ratings given by inspectors, ranging from “Excellent” to “Poor”, can have a huge impact on a school’s reputation and future prospects.

Calls for Change

Mr McPartlin is calling for several changes to the way Ofsted inspections are carried out. Firstly, he wants the removal of the one-word ratings, which he believes are too simplistic and do not reflect the complexity of a school’s performance. Secondly, he wants greater announcement of inspection visits, to give schools more time to prepare and reduce the stress of the unknown. Finally, he believes that inspectors should have managerial experience, so that they can understand the challenges faced by school leaders.

The Bar is Set Too High

Mr McPartlin acknowledges that the bar is set very high for schools, and that the pressure and stress can be particularly acute for those in disadvantaged areas. He believes that the pandemic has made things even tougher, with school attendance and student behavior impacted by the disruption.

A Tragic Reminder

For Mr McPartlin, the tragic case of Ruth Perry is a reminder of the human cost of Ofsted inspections. He fears that more cases like hers will occur unless changes are made to the way inspections are carried out. He believes that inspections should be conducted in a more sensitive and supportive way, to help schools improve rather than simply passing judgement.

Ofsted’s Response

Ofsted has responded to Mr McPartlin’s concerns by stating that their inspections are primarily aimed at children and their parents, and that they always aim to be constructive and collaborative. However, Mr McPartlin’s concerns highlight the need for ongoing reflection and improvement in the way that schools are inspected and supported.

Conclusion

The pressure of Ofsted inspections is a reality for schools and their staff. While inspections are necessary to ensure the quality and safety of education, it is important that they are carried out in a way that is supportive and constructive. Mr McPartlin’s concerns are a reminder of the need for ongoing reflection and improvement in the way that schools are inspected, to ensure that they can provide the best possible education for their students.

School inspections Mental health in education Suicide prevention in schools Ofsted pressure on schools Education system reform

News Source : Tyneside News

Source Link :Hartlepool school principal calls for changes to inspection system after woman’s suicide, saying ‘We are terrified of Ofsted’/