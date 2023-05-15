Dead – Death – Obituary News : School Shooting in Serbia Claims 10th Victim: Girl Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Serbia: Death Toll Reaches 10 in School Shooting

The world was shocked by the news of a mass shooting in a school in Belgrade, Serbia earlier this month. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of eight children and a school guard, has now claimed another victim, bringing the death toll to 10. The latest victim, a young girl, had been gravely wounded in the attack and had been in critical condition since May 3. Serbia’s health ministry has confirmed her death.

The shooting occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in central Belgrade when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire. The incident has left the entire nation in shock and mourning. The shooter has been detained and is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation. The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

The shooting has once again raised questions about gun control laws in Serbia. The country has relatively relaxed gun laws, and many people own guns for self-defense or sport. However, incidents like this highlight the need for stricter gun control measures.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man went on a shooting rampage a day after the school shooting, killing eight people and injuring 14 in two villages south of Belgrade. The shooter was later found dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two shootings have left Serbia reeling, and the government has promised to take action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The country’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and has vowed to do everything in his power to ensure the safety of Serbian citizens.

The tragedy has also sparked a debate about mental health in Serbia. The shooters in both incidents were reportedly struggling with mental health issues, and many are calling for better mental health care and support in the country.

The shooting has also highlighted the need for schools to have better security measures in place. In the aftermath of the shooting, many parents have expressed concern about the safety of their children in schools. The government has promised to increase security in schools and has urged parents to report any suspicious behavior.

The tragedy in Belgrade has once again brought the issue of gun violence to the forefront of the global conversation. While Serbia may not be known for its gun violence, the incident serves as a reminder that no country is immune to this kind of tragedy. It is up to governments and communities to work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

As the world mourns the loss of the victims of the Belgrade shooting, it is important to remember that their lives were cut short by senseless violence. We must work together to create a safer world for future generations, where incidents like these are nothing but a distant memory. The victims and their families deserve nothing less.

Serbian state TV news coverage Gun control in Serbia School shootings in Serbia National mourning in Serbia Impact of violence on youth in Serbia

News Source : ABC FOX Montana

Source Link :Serbian state TV: Girl wounded in school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10 | National News/