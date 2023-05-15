Dead – Death – Obituary News : School shooting in Serbia claims 10th victim

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes in Serbia: The Aftermath of the School Shooting

On May 3rd, 2019, a 13-year-old boy from Belgrade took his father’s gun to school and opened fire, killing eight children and a school guard, and injuring six students and a teacher. The tragedy stunned Serbia and sparked a nationwide call for action. Unfortunately, the death toll has now risen to 10, with the recent passing of a young girl who had been in critical condition with head injuries.

The Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school shooting was the first-ever school shooting in Serbia, and it has left the country reeling. Just one day later, a 20-year-old randomly fired from an automatic weapon in two villages south of Belgrade, killing eight people and wounding 14. The two mass killings in as many days have raised concerns about violence in Serbia and sparked protests demanding change.

Tens of thousands of people have marched in protests in Belgrade and other towns and cities, demanding resignations of top officials and a ban on pro-government television stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures. Serbia’s populist government has responded with a gun crackdown that includes a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, as well as stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licenses, and prison sentences for possession of illegal guns.

While police have reported that citizens have handed over some 13,500 various weapons by Sunday, analysts have warned that similar actions in the past have had limited success. Critics of populist President Aleksandar Vucic say he has contributed to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions. However, Vucic has denied these claims and has suggested that he might call an early election for September in response to the protests and mounting public pressure over the shootings.

The tragedy in Serbia is a sobering reminder of the consequences of gun violence. It is crucial that leaders take action to prevent such events from happening again. While the gun crackdown is a step in the right direction, it is important that the root causes of violence are also addressed. This includes addressing hate speech, improving mental health resources, and promoting peaceful conflict resolution.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by the school shooting in Belgrade. Let us honor their memories by working towards a safer and more peaceful world.

News Source : Jovana Gec | AP

Source Link :Serbian state TV: Girl wounded in school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10/