Dead – Death – Obituary News : School student dies in sugar protest, villagers fight for rights

Schoolgirl in Sagar dies, villagers protest against negligence

On Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl studying in a government school in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, died due to alleged negligence by the school authorities. The incident sparked protests by the villagers, who accused the school of failing to provide adequate facilities and medical attention to the students.

The incident

The girl, identified as Priyanka, was a Class 4 student at the government primary school in the village of Bajna. According to reports, she had complained of stomach ache during the school hours but was not given proper medical attention by the teachers. She was later found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has raised serious questions about the quality of education and healthcare facilities in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh. The villagers have accused the government of neglecting the basic needs of the students and failing to provide adequate infrastructure and staff in the schools.

The protest

The news of Priyanka’s death spread like wildfire in the village, and soon, a large number of people gathered outside the school to protest against the negligence of the authorities. The protesters blocked the road and demanded action against the school staff and the government officials responsible for the incident.

The police had to be called in to control the situation, and the villagers refused to disperse until their demands were met. They demanded compensation for the girl’s family, a proper investigation into the incident, and better facilities in the school.

The aftermath

The incident has once again highlighted the sorry state of education and healthcare facilities in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh. The government has come under severe criticism for its failure to provide basic amenities to the students, and the villagers have warned of more protests if their demands are not met.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and promised a thorough investigation into the incident. He has also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to the family and ordered the suspension of the school principal and the teacher responsible for the negligence.

The way forward

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for better infrastructure and facilities in the rural schools of Madhya Pradesh. The government needs to take immediate steps to improve the quality of education and healthcare in these areas and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

The government needs to ensure that the schools have adequate staff, proper classrooms, and basic amenities like clean drinking water, toilets, and first-aid facilities. The teachers should be trained to handle medical emergencies and given regular workshops to improve their skills.

The government should also consider setting up mobile health clinics in the rural areas to provide medical attention to the students and the villagers. This will not only benefit the students but also the entire community.

Conclusion

The death of a young girl due to negligence by the school authorities is a tragic incident that should never have happened. It is a wake-up call for the government to take immediate action to improve the quality of education and healthcare in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh.

The villagers have shown that they will not tolerate neglect and apathy from the authorities and will fight for their rights. It is time for the government to listen to their demands and take concrete steps to improve the lives of the people in these areas. Only then can we hope to build a better and more prosperous Madhya Pradesh.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :சாகரில் பள்ளி மாணவி திடீர் சாவு விடுதியை முற்றுகையிட்டு கிராமமக்கள் போராட்டம்/