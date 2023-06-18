Dead – Death – Obituary News : “School Student Suicide: Tragic Loss”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident in Namakkal: 11th Grade Student Commits Suicide

A devastating incident has taken place in the Molappalli area of Namakkal, where a young 11th-grade student, Kaviya, committed suicide. Kaviya’s father, Deva Raj, a blue-collar worker, enrolled her in a private school in Elachipalayam, where she was studying in the 11th grade.

Academic Pressure and Mental Health

According to reports, Kaviya was struggling with her studies and was unable to cope with the academic pressure. Her parents were not aware of the extent of her struggles, and they were shocked to hear about her suicide. This incident has shed light on the importance of mental health and the need for parents to be more aware of their children’s struggles and stress.

Tragedy Strikes

After Kaviya’s suicide, her parents were inconsolable and devastated. They had no idea that their daughter was struggling, and they were left to grieve her loss. Kaviya’s suicide has left a deep impact on the community, and it has raised concerns about the mental health of students and the need for more support.

Police Investigation

The police were notified of the incident, and they launched an investigation. The police have taken statements from Kaviya’s parents and have launched an investigation into the school’s policies and practices. The police have also launched an investigation into the suicide to determine if there were any external factors that may have contributed to Kaviya’s suicide.

Support for Students

This incident has highlighted the need for more support for students who are struggling with their studies and mental health. Schools need to provide more resources for students who are struggling, and parents need to be more aware of their children’s struggles. The community needs to come together to provide support and resources to those who are struggling.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Namakkal has left a deep impact on the community, and it has raised concerns about the mental health of students. This incident has highlighted the need for more support for students who are struggling with their studies and mental health. Schools, parents, and the community need to come together to provide support and resources to those who are struggling. We must work together to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

Mental health awareness in schools Suicide prevention programs for students Coping mechanisms for student stress and anxiety Support for families affected by student suicide Importance of early intervention in preventing student suicide

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :Student suicide | தூக்குப்போட்டு பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை/