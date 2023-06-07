Dead – Death – Obituary News : Schoolgirl dies at hospital after attempted suicide following rape

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Schoolgirl Raped and Dies in Hospital While Being Treated

A schoolgirl who was raped last week has died while being treated at a hospital in Patuakhali’s Galachipa upazila. The victim had critical injuries after attempting suicide four days after being raped. She did so out of a strong feeling of shame and fear of social stigma, according to family members.

Accused Sent to Jail on Rape and Suicide Provocation Charges

The accused, Kamal Hossain alias Nuhu, 43, of the upazila’s Chiknikandi village, was sent to jail via a court order on charges of raping the girl and provoking her to commit suicide. Nuhu, a father of two, works as an office assistant at a local primary school, according to the case statement.

Stalking and Rape of SSC Exam Candidate

Nuhu used to stalk the girl, who had just sat for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam last month. On the night of June 1, Nuhu raped the girl after finding her alone in the garden next to her house at around 8:00 pm. Neighbours heard her screams and rescued the girl, but Nuhu managed to flee the scene.

Victim’s Suicide Attempt and Hospitalization

The girl broke down mentally after the incident and began to have strong feelings of shame and guilt. Four days later, on the night of June 4, she attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself in her room. Her family members rescued her and took her to the local health complex. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the girl died from her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police Arrest the Accused and Family Files Case

That evening, the victim’s mother filed a case with Galachipa Police Station accusing Nuhu of raping the girl and provoking her to commit suicide. Last night, police arrested Nuhu, said Shonit Kumar Gayen, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station. The victim’s body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Final Thoughts

This tragic incident highlights the devastating impact that sexual violence can have on victims, particularly young girls. It is important that society takes a strong stance against rape and other forms of sexual violence, and that victims are provided with the support they need to recover and heal. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : The Daily Star

Source Link :Schoolgirl attempts suicide after rape, dies at hospital/