Dead – Death – Obituary News : Schoolgirl Suicide Tragedy

7th Grade Student Murdered in Thindukkal

Thindukkal: A 7th grade student was found murdered in Thindukkal. The perpetrator of the crime is identified as Thiagarajan, who recently joined as a printer at the Thindukkal Post office. His daughter, Kowshika, was studying in the 7th grade at a local private school. Yesterday evening, after returning home from school, Kowshika went to her room and locked the door. Later, when her father went to check on her, he found the door locked from inside. After a long wait, he called for help from the neighbors and broke open the door. To their shock, they found Kowshika murdered and hanging from the ceiling fan.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Kowshika was strangled to death with an iron wire. The police suspect that there was no forceful entry into the room, indicating that Kowshika was murdered by someone who had access to her room. The police have taken Thiagarajan into custody for questioning and are investigating the case to identify the motive behind the heinous crime.

Kowshika’s body was sent for post-mortem, which revealed that she was not sexually assaulted. The police are baffled by the motive behind the murder and are looking into all possible angles to identify the perpetrator. The neighbors and the school community are in shock and disbelief over the tragic incident.

Thindukkal, like any other small town, is known for its close-knit community and peaceful surroundings. The heinous crime has sent shockwaves across the town and has raised concerns over the safety of young students in schools and their homes. Parents are worried about the safety of their children and are demanding stronger measures to ensure their protection.

The police have assured the community that they are doing everything in their power to identify the culprit and bring them to justice. The incident has also highlighted the need for parents and teachers to be more vigilant and aware of the safety and security of their children.

The tragedy has left a deep scar on the community, and the memory of Kowshika will be forever etched in their hearts. The town is mourning the loss of a young life and is hoping for justice to be served.

Conclusion

The murder of Kowshika has sent shockwaves across Thindukkal and has raised concerns over the safety of young students. The police are investigating the case and are looking into all possible angles to identify the perpetrator. The incident has highlighted the need for parents and teachers to be more vigilant and aware of the safety and security of their children. The community is mourning the loss of a young life and is hoping for justice to be served.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :School girl suicide | பள்ளி மாணவி தற்கொலை/