Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scott Collier’s Death Linked to Farm Accident

Remembering Scott Collier: Virginia Farrier Industry Mourns His Sudden Death

The Virginia Horseshoers Association is mourning the loss of former president Scott Collier, a well-known and respected figure in the farrier community. Collier, who was based in Ruckersville, Virginia, was also the owner of Scott Anvils.

Tragically, Collier passed away on June 16, 2023, in a farming accident, leaving his loved ones and the farrier industry in deep mourning.

Scott Collier Obituary

Scott Collier was a highly regarded and accomplished farrier who had made a significant impact on the industry. His death has left a significant void in the field, as he was known for his exceptional anvils.

The American Farriers Journal expressed profound condolences and recognized Scott’s enduring impact on the industry.

Funeral arrangements and an official obituary are expected to be released by his family.

“A significant anvil has fallen silent in the farrier industry,” read the online obituary that announced Scott’s passing.

Scott Collier Death Cause

The cause of Scott Collier’s death was a tragic farm accident, although specific details have not been disclosed yet. The Virginia Horseshoers Association expressed their delay in sharing the news to allow Scott Collier’s wife some time to come to terms with the situation.

Previously in 2018, he generously provided a 200lb anvil as a prize for the Category 3 High Point Winner at the World Championship Blacksmiths contest in Virginia.

Remembering Scott Collier

The loss of Scott Collier has left a void that will be felt deeply by those whose lives he touched. Colleagues remember him as a mentor and a source of inspiration, always willing to share his knowledge and lend a helping hand to fellow farriers.

May his soul rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find solace in the cherished memories they shared with him.

His death is a tragic reminder of the dangers that farmers and farriers face every day while working on farms and around horses. It is essential to prioritize safety and take every precaution necessary to prevent accidents like this from happening in the future.

Scott Collier will be dearly missed by his family, friends, clients, and the entire farrier community. May his legacy live on through the anvils he created and the people he inspired.

