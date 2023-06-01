Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scott Disick’s close call in car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Scott Disick Survived a Terrifying Car Accident: The Kardashians Star Shares His Story

The third season of The Kardashians has been off to a dramatic start, with Khloe Kardashian’s cancer scare being a hot topic. However, the second episode of the season revealed that Scott Disick, another member of the family, had cheated death in a car crash.

Disick, who is 40 years old, shared terrifying photos of his Lamborghini flipped on its side, but he emerged unscathed. He appeared to be in good spirits and physically fine, aside from some “soreness” he mentioned.

In the episode, Kris Jenner visits Disick’s house after the accident. She brings him a present, a book, and mentions sending him a cake. However, Disick jokes that he can’t eat dairy and says, “I almost die in a car accident, and you try to kill me with the cake.”

Kris asks Disick how he’s feeling and greets her granddaughter Penelope. Disick says he’s just a bit sore. Kris then asks what happened, and Disick explains that he was going to pick up his son, Mason, for a movie. He made a right turn, and the wheel hit a lip in the curb, causing the car to hit a pillar and flip over.

Disick demonstrated how the car flipped over, using his phone as a prop, and said that it did a somersault forward, hit something else, and then landed. He admitted that he had his seatbelt on but couldn’t get out of the car. He tried to use the sunroof to escape and then “mosied on out.”

The episode shows photos of the car flipped on its side, with one of the wheels folded under the axle. Kris mentions that the car is “totaled” and can’t be fixed. She expresses her relief that Disick is okay and says that the accident must have scared him.

Disick acknowledges that he was scared but says that his daughter Penelope took care of him. She got all the blood off of him and helped him with a wet rag. Kris adds in confession that Disick is a great dad and that the relationship he has with his kids is “delicious.”

Kris tells Disick that she’s glad he’s okay and jokes that he’s like a cat with nine lives. The episode ends with Disick reflecting on the accident and saying that he’s lucky to be alive.

The accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Even experienced drivers like Disick can get into accidents, and it’s crucial to always remain alert and focused while driving. It’s also essential to follow traffic laws and regulations, wear a seatbelt, and avoid distracted driving.

In conclusion, Scott Disick’s car accident was a terrifying experience, but fortunately, he survived without any major injuries. The episode of The Kardashians that documented the accident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the value of family. Disick’s relationship with his children and the support he received from them and Kris Jenner during the ordeal highlights the importance of cherishing our loved ones and being grateful for their presence in our lives.

News Source : By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Source Link :How Scott Disick cheated death in terrifying car accident/