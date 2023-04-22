Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scott McDonald Passes Away – Obituary, Death Cause

Scott McDonald has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. We mourn his loss and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Obituary and Death Announcement of Scott F. MacDonald

Early Life and Education

Scott F. MacDonald, son of Gerald E. Jr. and Elizabeth C. (Weston) MacDonald was born on June 29, 1963, in Taunton, Massachusetts. Scott graduated from Bangor High School in 1980 and was a devoted follower and participant in a variety of sports, including baseball, softball, and bowling. He had a special interest in playing pool, which allowed him to participate in various tournaments across the country.

Love for the Outdoors and Charity Work

Scott MacDonald enjoyed nature, spent time off-roading in the woods of Downeast Maine, fishing, and kayaking. He cultivated his backyard vegetable garden and had a special love for indoor plants, which he inherited from his mother. Scott had a heart for those who were less fortunate and volunteered his time with organizations like the Bangor Hope House, The Brain Injury Association, and the Columbia Street Baptist Church in Bangor. He also supported the Bangor Humane Society by donating to their cause.

Surviving Family Members

Scott F. MacDonald left behind his aunt and godmother, Judith Ambrose, of Plymouth Massachusetts; his siblings, Cindy MacDonald Tuck and her husband Charlie of Brewer, Carrie MacDonald of Gorham, Lynn MacDonald, and her husband Ronald Giroux of Gorham, and Craig MacDonald and his wife Sarah of Holden. Additionally, he had a special nephew, Alex MacDonald Tuck, and his wife Gillian of Gorham and a special niece, Carolynn Hamilton and her husband Stephen.

Mourning the Loss of MAC

Scott was preceded in death by his devoted dog, MAC. MAC was a significant part of Scott’s life, and he meant so much to him.

Memorial Ceremony and Private Burial

A memorial ceremony in honor of Scott F. MacDonald will be held at the Columbia Street Baptist Church, located at 63 Columbia Street, Bangor, on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The burial will be a private affair.

Scott F. MacDonald abruptly passed away at his home on February 12, 2023, at the age of 59. He will forever be remembered for his love of sports, the outdoors, charity work, and his kind heart. He will be missed by all who knew him, especially his surviving family members.