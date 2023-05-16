Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scottish Bassist John Giblin’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Giblin Obituary: Renowned Scottish Bassist Dies at the Age of 71

John Giblin, a well-known Scottish musician, passed away recently at the age of 71. He was an acoustic and electric bass player who recorded film scores and contemporary music. His professional career spanned several decades during which he performed live and recorded with numerous artists, including Peter Gabriel, Annie Lennox, and Phil Collins. Giblin was also an experienced personality who had worked with Kate Bush, David Sylviah, and Jon Anderson. His death has left the entire music industry in mourning.

John Giblin Obituary: Funeral Details Explored

The obituary of John Giblin has already been released, leaving everyone shocked. It was shared on the Facebook page of the band Osibisa, which paid tribute to John’s writing. While sharing the tragic news, Giblin’s career was also described, and it was said that he took his last breath after battling an illness for a long time. The family has not yet shared any details about the funeral as they may be planning to organize it privately.

John Giblin Cause of Death: How Did Scottish Bassist Die?

John Giblin passed away on May 14, 2023, after battling a chronic illness. While the actual reason has not been disclosed, it can be assumed that John was suffering from a long-term illness. As his fans and well-wishers are concerned about his health, more details may be updated soon.

Was John Giblin Married Before Death?

There is no information available about John Giblin’s marriage, and it is not known whether he had a wife or not. Although he was close to many people, he mainly kept his personal details to himself.

John Giblin’s death has left a hole in the world of music, and tributes are pouring in on social media following his tragic passing.

John Giblin death John Giblin Scottish bassist John Giblin obituary John Giblin cause of death John Giblin musician death

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :John Giblin Obituary: Scottish Bassist Death Cause/