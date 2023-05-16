Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scottish Bassist’s Cause of Death Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Giblin: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Great Bassist

The music world has lost another great talent with the passing of John Giblin, a Scottish bassist who was a longtime member of Kate Bush’s musical “family.” Giblin died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Cheltenham at the age of 71. His death was attributed to an illness he had been battling.

Giblin was a versatile musician who played the acoustic and electric bass in a variety of genres, including jazz, classical, rock, folk, and avant-garde music. He was widely regarded as one of the best session players of his generation, and his contributions to countless albums and film scores have earned him a place in music history.

Born into a musical family in Bellshill, Scotland, Giblin developed a love for music at an early age. He played in several rock and pop bands in his teens before moving to London and joining the Latin band Gonzalez. From there, he quickly established himself as a sought-after bassist, touring and recording with some of the biggest names in music.

Giblin’s recorded output was diverse, ranging from Jon Anderson’s “Song of Seven” to Pink Floyd’s “Back Against the Wall.” He also worked extensively with Peter Gabriel, John Martyn, Elkie Brooks, Annie Lennox, Phil Collins, Simple Minds, and many others. His fretless bass playing was particularly notable, and he was widely regarded as one of the best in the business.

Giblin’s association with Kate Bush began in 1979, when he collaborated with her on Gabriel’s song “No Self Control.” He went on to work with her on several albums, including “Never For Ever,” “The Sensual World,” “The Red Shoes,” “Aerial,” “Director’s Cut,” and “50 Words for Snow.” His contributions to her music were invaluable, and he was a key member of her live band during the Before The Dawn gigs in 2014.

In addition to his work as a bassist, Giblin was also an arranger and composer. He contributed to the soundtracks of several James Bond films, including “Ratz” and “Tomorrow Never Dies.” His most recent projects included a John Martyn tribute album and a two-album project with Osibisa guitarist Wendell Richardson.

News of Giblin’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and fans. Many have praised his talent, professionalism, and kindness, and have expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

Giblin’s legacy as a bassist and musician is secure. His remarkable talent and contributions to music will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. Rest in peace, John Giblin.

