Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scottish boy, 14, died of natural causes after school incident

Tragic Death of Scottish Schoolboy Revealed to be Natural Causes

The recent tragic death of a Scottish schoolboy has been confirmed as being due to natural causes. Hamdan Aslam, 14, was rushed to hospital after becoming unwell at St. Kentigern’s Academy, Blackburn, West Lothian, on Tuesday, but sadly died shortly after. In the wake of the incident, speculation began to circulate online regarding the cause of Hamdan’s death, but these rumours have now been debunked by both the police and the boy’s family. A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Hamdan died from natural causes, having had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been previously detected.

Hamdan’s family have released a statement through their solicitor, Aamer Anwar, expressing their devastation at losing their “beautiful boy” and thanking their community for their support. They have also appealed to those who posted false information on social media about Hamdan’s death to remove their posts, stating that the speculation was unhelpful and harmful to those grieving. They have also expressed their gratitude to Hamdan’s teachers and friends who did everything possible to try to save his life.

The death has deeply affected everyone at St. Kentigern’s Academy, and head teacher Andrew Sharkey has expressed his condolences and offered support to Hamdan’s family and friends. Emotional support and signposting has been set up for students and staff affected by the tragic news, and the family has requested privacy at this difficult time.

The tragic death of a young person is always heart-breaking, and the fact that Hamdan’s death was due to a previously undetected medical condition makes it all the more tragic. However, it is important to remember that this was a natural event and not the result of any wrongdoing or negligence. It is also important to be mindful of the impact of social media speculation on grieving families and communities. In this case, Hamdan’s family have shown great strength and dignity in the face of their terrible loss, and their appeal for privacy and respect should be honoured.

