Dead – Death – Obituary News : Scout Masterson’s Cause of Death?

Scout Masterson Cause of Death: How Did Scout Masterson Die?

Scout Masterson was a casting director and actor, known for The Island (2005), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and The Mexican (2001). Scout Masterson had passed away at the age of 48.

Who is Scout Masterson?

Scout Masterson born on July 4, 1974 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, USA was a casting director, publicist and actor, known for The Island (2005), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and The Mexican (2001).

Scout Masterson was married to Bill Horn since May 23, 2009. As a longtime friend of actress Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, they became an ordained minister to officiate his marriage ceremony to Bill Horn.

Scout Masterson and his husband adopted a daughter, Simone Lynn Masterson-Horn, born in June 2010, and son Bosley Jo. He is considered a surrogate uncle to Tori Spelling’s three children, Liam, Stella, and Hattie.

Scout Masterson was an Emmy Award-nominated casting director–turned–publicist. He passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 48. His husband Bill Horn confirmed the sad news on his Instagram page “His children Simone and Boz were his world.” He was survived by his husband Horn, daughter Simone Lynn, and son Bosley Jo.

What Happened To Scout Masterson?

How did Scout Masterson Die?

The cause of Scout Masterson’s death remains a mystery as his family has yet to release any information regarding his death. The only information released to the public was that Scout Masterson’s death was unexpected.

Scout Masterson Accident

Scout Masterson Obituary

Speaking about Scout Masterson’s obituary, there is no information regarding when, where, and how he was buried as his family decided to keep that away from the media and mourn their loss without any media interference.

A lot of friends and fans online mourned the death of Scout Masterson and we believe would have loved to join the family to mourn and bury him but unfortunately, there is no information regarding the obituary of Scout Masterson.

Since Scout Masterson died in 2022, we believe by now he has been buried by the family and mourned by family and friends who were able to say their goodbyes in person.

